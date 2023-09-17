Singapore 2017, the Ferrari harakiri

Formula 1 fans and Ferrari fans cannot forget what happened to Marina Bay in 2017, when Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were the protagonists of an incredible and spectacular three-way accident at the start, with the participation of Max Verstappen.

A still controversial episode, at the time analyzed by the Federation as a racing accident, with the Race Direction unable to identify a driver with greater responsibility than the others. The race definitively marked the escape in the standings of Lewis Hamilton – world champion – who took advantage of the event to win the race and increase his lead in the standings from +3 to +28 with six GPs to go.

The question at the press conference

An Indonesian journalist, Muhammad Pratama Supriyadillah, asked Leclerc and Sainz if they will think about what happened six years ago at the start, when Sebastian Vettel started in pole position and Kimi Raikkonen in fourth position.

Leclerc he answered: “I’m pretty sure that if we look back, there’s always a race where two teammates collided. So we don’t worry too much about that. We are aware that we are teammates and that Ferrari comes first. This will be the objective: to take Ferrari as far as possible. So we know we have a responsibility, but there is no need to look at what happened in the past“.

The poleman is also on the same line Sainz: “We are talking about three different riders in three different conditions. Believe me, I won’t think about it when the traffic lights go out.”.