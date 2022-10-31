Mysterious shake down on the Fiorano track. The Modenese route owned by Ferrari in fact, he saw one engaged for a few laps Lamborghini Huracan STO. A singular appearance on the development path of the Maranello car manufacturer, not so unusual in reality but which can hardly go unnoticed. The video of the V10 supercar from Sant’Agata Bolognese tar the curbs of Fiorano immediately appeared on the net, with the first hypotheses on what was going on that began to fill blogs and forums of enthusiasts and experts.

To fish the Huracan STO engaged in some tests in Fiorano it was YouTuber Varryx who noticed how Ferrari decided to put the Bolognese carmaker’s supercar to the test. In the clip you can see how the STO has been pushed to the limit, probably to best understand all the secrets of this high-performance car and study its strengths. As we anticipated earlier, this is not such an unusual practice: car brands often test the cars of rival brands to try and develop their future models as best they can. In the video shared online by Varryx, he sees himself as the pilot you seem to concentrate the downforce of the STO in particular at its best, biting the curbs at every corner and taking advantage of all the performance the car has to offer.

Currently the range of Ferrari does not have a car similar in characteristics to the Lamborghini Huracan STO and the closest to the supercar of the Bull could be the F8 Tributo, a car that is more powerful but less focused on extreme use on the track. The explanation of these tests could be the Cavallino’s will to give an heir to the 488 Pista. To consider, however, there is also the success of the new V6 hybrid, the Ferrari 296 GTB which could completely set aside the plans to give an heir to the F8 Tributo. We remind you that the Lamborghini Huracan STO, officially presented in 2020, is equipped with the 640 HP V10 at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, combined with a 7-speed LDF double clutch transmission and traction. rear. An extreme street legal, deeply inspired by the world of competitions and the successes of Squadra Corse, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 310 km / h and shooting from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.0 seconds. For the 0-200 km / h instead it takes only 9.0 seconds.