Probably those who bought one for less than 45 thousand euros Ferrari Testarossa listing on eBay made a deal. Yes, because it is very rare to find such a car at such an affordable price (at the exchange rate, $ 50,000), considering that in some high-level events even quite high figures are reached.

The story of the Testarossa depicted on the cover, however, carries with it the certainty of some behind-the-scenes work that will have to be done if you want to derive additional value from this purchase. The car, vintage 1986, in light gray color, was parked on a trailer for many years waiting for a repair that never took place. In fact, after 49,000 kilometers of service, the Testarossa had a engine problem which was never fixed. The car starts, but it is not possible to drive around.

The state of form of the Ferrari Testarossa in question partially justifies the figure, all in all, contained in the online auction. There are some signs of rust on the underside of the body, and the interior also needs to be refurbished. The dust has taken possession of some parts of the car. Tires are another item to put on the list of items to be removed and replaced. But the engine, although to be checked, is the original one mounted in Maranello.

Once regained its former glory, this fully original Testarossa can aspire to higher sales figures. Just think that sifting through the historical archive of RM Sotheby’s it turns out that 1986 models can run up to $ 180,000, which is almost four times as much as spent on eBay. With a little luck and the right care, you can make a nice profit. Otherwise, considering that it is a Ferrari Testarossa, there is always the possibility to keep it: it is a true piece of the nineties in any self-respecting collection.