Uwe Gemballa has built a strong name in the German tuner community. And the eighties were a source of great inspiration for him. Leonberg’s engineer prepared a lot of unconventional cars, but undoubtedly one of the most evocative was the Ferrari Testarossa GTR, born between 1987 and 1988 and equipped with a definitely extreme design for all those who love the original Testarossa.

Gemballa has a great reputation and this model has been instrumental in further growth in this regard. His Testarossa was fitted with a new bodywork, a spoiler at the end of the roof, BBS brake discs, a rear view camera with a dashboard display, a new passenger compartment with a dedicated audio system. The beauty is that Gemballa has always been a Porsche expert, and therefore the challenge of the Testarossa appeared as truly new when the American entrepreneur Bruce Selig commissioned this car from him. The German trainer wanted to show that there was really no limit to the potential of his business.

The design of the car is obviously disruptive: in addition to the front part, with a different configuration in the lower part of the body, the sides, with certainly more conventional openings, differ greatly from the original car. The uniqueness of the Testarossa di Gemballa is above all visible silhouette.

In particular, Gemballa was a pioneer in the creation of cars with multifunctional cockpits: the first screen in the cockpit was introduced by him in 1986, and he was also among the very first to add buttons on the steering wheel, as well as LED instruments (even in 1982). These are previews of standard components on today’s cars, but well in advance and with a truly futuristic level of detail for the time. The result of the modifications to the Testarossa, year 1988, was expensive: to get it, it was necessary to pay 290 thousand dollars, instead of the 94 thousand of the basic version. But it had a great critical success at the Geneva Motor Show.