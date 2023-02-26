It is an icon of the 1980s, and one of the best-known Ferraris even by those who are not particularly passionate about cars. We are talking about the Testarossa, the mid-engined berlinetta which, without disturbing the hypercars, remains to this day the last 12-cylinder with a rear engine to leave the Maranello factories. There will be five examples that will be auctioned on 20 May at Villa Erba, on Lake Como, on the occasion of the famous Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza: a splendid oxymoron, since five Testarossas are all characterized by a particular black color, combined with equally raven interiors.

RED HEAD, BLACK DRESS

—

The five cars, all belonging to the same owner, have been brought together in what RM Sotheby’s – the organizer of the auction – has called the Black on Black Collection. Black on black, for five monochromatic series through which the entire career of this legend of the Prancing Horse designed by Leonardo Fioravanti is traced: starting from a 1986 “Monospecchio” Testarossa and arriving at the 1996 F512M, the latest evolution of the Testarossa produced in the mid-1990s Ninety in only 501 specimens. In the middle also a 1987 “Monodado”, a 1989 example and a 1992 512 TR, the last of the family to show off the unmistakable retractable headlights. In addition to being the last 12-cylinder mid-rear engine produced in “large” series by Ferrari, the Testarossa was also the last Prancing Horse car to mount the historic “flat” V12, the engine with cylinder banks at 180° brought to the debut by the progenitor BB.