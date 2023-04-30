In 2025, the first electric Ferrari will hit the market. After the Purosangue, this new model will represent another epochal step for the Maranello brand which will enter the world of sustainable mobility with its first full electric supercar after having also entered the segment of high-wheeled and very high-performance cars. Waiting to know what the first model of the battery-powered Cavallino will be like, in Great Britain they have already taken steps to give us a first taste: it is the conversion of a Ferrari Testarossa into an electric car thanks to the use of a Tesla engine, with the web which has already renamed the project Teslarossa.

The conversion by Electric Classic Cars

The work was completed by the British workshop Electric Classic Cars, specialized in this type of projects. The mechanics of the English company have in fact completed various conversion works, transforming classics of the past into reliable and silent battery-powered cars. However, when it’s the turn of a Ferrari, it is inevitable to have the spotlights on you and so Electric Classic Cars took advantage of the occasion to document its work on replacing the twelve-cylinder of the Testarossa with a more efficient and lighter electric motor. The British company has released a series of videos in which a mechanic named Richard demonstrates the process of converting and replacing the engine and the problems encountered in this type of work.

Goodbye V12 for the Ferrari Testarossa

Beyond the electrification of this Cavallino car, one of the most discussed of the eighties, farewell to the iconic V12 for an electric powertrain it brought first of all a benefit in terms of weight savings: if the 4.9-litre twelve-cylinder weighed 420 kg, the same cannot be said of the new unit, certainly more compact and lighter. Unfortunately Electric Classic Cars did not provide information regarding the type of electric motor installed or the power output. On the other hand, however, in addition to the significant savings on the balance thanks to the new unit, there will also be the entire powertrain package to consider, with the addition of batteries which could lead this red Tesla to have a high weight.

More power for Teslarossa

Beyond this however, the arrival of the full electric powertrain has allowed this Ferrari Testarossa to also improve the power of this supercar. The Teslarossa has in fact gone from the 390 HP and 490 Nm of torque resulting from the original V12, to the 544 HP and 600 Nm of torque of the new electric motor. Other changes concerned the braking system, the suspension layout and weight distribution. The gear lever remained intact but now only serves to engage forward or reverse gear.