by FEDERICO PESCE

Calling it a “toy” sounds frankly out of tune, but above all the parents of the aspiring pilot who rushed to Harrods and shelled out the embarrassing sum of 96,000 pounds, at the current exchange rate 111,000 euros round, might resent it. Because the toy costs so much (oops, sorry) made by the Little Car Company, a company specializing in small-scale reproductions of wonderful and iconic cars such as the mini Ferrari Testa Rossa J put on sale for these holidays in London department stores. A jewel of exquisite craftsmanship which not only faithfully reproduces the original 1957 car, but which has a 48V electric motor powered by removable batteries capable of ensuring 90 km of autonomy. And with four driving modes: Beginner, which takes the car up to 24 km/h, Comfort, 40 km/h, Sport and Race which can reach 80 kilometers per hour.

The safety aspect is entrusted to Brembo hydraulic disc brakes, with dual-circuit master cylinder, while the Pirelli tires were made with a 1950s look but modern technology. 3.10 meters long by 1.20 meters wide and 70 centimeters high, the car is as large as three-quarters of the original 1957 car and was developed starting from the original drawings preserved in Ferrari Classiche, which makes it an official product of the house in Maranello. For the most demanding, the “Competition Package” is even available (pictured above) which consists of a higher power output, from 12 to 14 kW, a steering rack with a faster ratio and a bolted and removable roll cage for greater protection for those who want to maneuver on the track (children can only drive it on private land with parental supervision). “The Ferrari Testa Rossa J celebrates history, heritage and the best of craftsmanship,” says Ben Hedley, CEO of the Little Car Company. “And we believe it is fitting that it be displayed in one of the most prestigious and iconic luxury department stores in the world – a unique opportunity to see the car in all its splendor, showcasing its extraordinary attention to detail and expert craftsmanship that is lovingly put into each vehicle.”