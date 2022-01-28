Scuderia Ferrari concluded the three-day Fiorano test with Robert Shwartzman who, at the wheel of the SF71H for the whole day, covered 121 laps for a total of 361 km. In the morning, the Russian test driver had to wait about half an hour in the garage before starting his program due to the fog that, from the garage, prevented him from seeing the first corner, which has always been the safety parameter with which one regulates on the circuit owned by Ferrari.

Visibility gradually increased and around 10 Robert was able to start his working day. With him, the team took advantage of the track’s evolution – from humid to completely dry when the sun came up around noon – to carry out some adjustment tests on the car balance, which was adapted to the asphalt conditions that improved lap after lap. In addition to this Shwartzman continued to become familiar with the various procedures of the car.

Robert said he was very satisfied with the day at the wheel of the SF71H: “Those completed in these days were my first laps as a Scuderia test driver, and I do not hide the fact that I am very proud to be able to fill this role. It is always nice to be able to drive a single-seater. of Formula 1 and I hope there will be other occasions during the year “.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“My approach to the season will be radically different in 2022 – added Shwartzman – since I will not be involved in any championship. I am at the complete disposal of the team: I am giving my contribution to the simulator, in meetings and, when possible, also on the track. I want to work in full immersion with the team because I know I have a lot to learn. My goal is to get to race Formula 1 and I believe that as a test driver is the best path to reach this milestone. When it happens I want to be ready “.

The three days of testing at Fiorano with the SF71H saw the Scuderia complete a total of 272 laps, equal to 811 km: 165 laps completed by Robert, who was on track today and Wednesday; respectively 59 and 48 those of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both on Thursday. The next time Scuderia Ferrari takes to the track it will be with the 2022 car, the presentation of which is set for 17 February at 2 pm.