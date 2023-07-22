The new qualifying format and the reduced number of tire sets kept all the teams in check, preventing the development of a complete simulation program on the various compounds. The result is a decided one uncertainty on who is a candidate to be behind Max Verstappen, who showed some indecision on the flying lap, but an extraterrestrial race pace. The reality is that if the RB19 is designed for a track like Silverstone, the few slow corners and the low English degradation have technically enhanced Newey’s car, but minimized some key points on which the Milton Keynes team’s single-seater makes a marked difference over all the others, such as traction and, above all, tire degradation.

Very high temperatures and hellish degradation on the race pace

The high temperatures of the asphalt, in fact, combined with some long and slow corners, load the tires a lot laterally, with sliding to be contained at all costs, in order to avoid bringing the surface temperatures of the tires out of the window and then losing many laps in an attempt to cool them again, a far from simple undertaking with the almost 50 degrees of the runway. The difference was seen in the race pace simulations.

We can see from the graph how Verstappen’s pace is fast and constant, with the first part progressing (sign of a slow introduction on the tyres) and then the rest of the stint in control. We also note that Hamilton begins his very short stint with times similar to those of Verstappen, with a Mercedes that will therefore try to show something important this weekend. Finally, let’s note how Perez managed to lower his times once he completed a slower lap that brought his tires back into a better temperature window. The Ferraris seem able to contain rubber degradation, but with the need to go significantly slower than the Red Bulls (about 7-9 tenths from Verstappen).

All fighting with the rear

We have noticed how everyone is struggling to find the perfect balance of the car. In fact, there is a tendency to shift the balance towards the front end, in order to better protect the front tires in the race and to have better directionality in the various continuous changes of direction on this track. In this way, however, the rear often finds itself weak, between overheating due to traction and long turns in pure support. Verstappen suffered in part, complaining several times about a rear end “strange”and Leclerc suffered enormously, who he struggled quite a bit to manage his SF23 even in the flying lap. Mercedes emerged precisely on the single lap, with the best time by Lewis Hamilton. Let’s see the comparison of the data of Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc.

In the first sector, all three cars have very similar performances, with Verstappen being a little more reactive in traction but struggling more than his rivals exiting turn 2. The central sector, on the other hand, sees Mercedes excel, thanks to a good rear in traction exiting turns 5, 7 and 9. Leclerc defends himself very well in changes of direction, a sign of a car that has greatly improved dynamically compared to yesterday. On the other hand, the Monegasque went into crisis in the third and last sector, not so much due to the minimum speeds, but due to a combination with the inefficient car. Leclerc tackles turns 12, 13 and 14 in a very fluid way, with a high-speed entry and an attempt to maximize mileage. But in doing so the traction phase is particularly penalized. On the other hand, Verstappen and Hamilton ride very “V” these last corners, braking deep, with a lower minimum speed, and a shorter and tighter corner, but then with more effective exit traction. To understand for Leclerc if it is a limitation of the car, not particularly reliable at the rear, or a driving technique to be refined for qualifying. The qualifying session will be very complicated: the very high temperatures, combined with the hard compounds and the riders who were unable to test properly in these conditions will make Q1 first and also Q2 in part a sort of lottery. But, on a track where overtaking is certainly not easy, the starting grid will have an important influence on the final result. The number 1 candidate is Verstappen as always, even if, on the flying lap, he may not have such an unbridgeable advantage over the others. Ferrari are hoping for a front row but rivals Mercedes and McLaren look capable of competing. The unknown Aston Martin remains, yet to be discovered.