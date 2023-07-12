Impossible trains to let pass

“A train impossible to let pass”. So the McLaren team principal Andrea Stella defined the purchase of Rob Marshall, now a former Red Bull technical reference now soon under the papaya stable. Marshall’s ‘blow’ adds up to that of David Sanchez, former vehicle manager at Ferrari, a team in which Sanchez was the point of reference in terms of aerodynamics.

McLaren started 2023 quietly, to say the least, a handicap start that had been widely anticipated by Andrea Stella in terms of communication strategy which was nothing but the truth. As much as the start of the championship was quiet, the performance at Silverstone was so bombastic, where the double podium was only missed due to an unfortunate Safety Car for Oscar Piastri. McLaren’s present has therefore had a clear positive swerve, signs that bode well for the future given that the next cars – certainly the one from 2025 – will also be endorsed by Sanchez and Marshall.

Stella’s words about Sanchez

“I’ve known him since we worked together at Ferrari and met him again during our talks, before he signed for McLaren. He is one of the most interesting and creative personalities in F1, as evidenced by the fact that both in 2017 and 2022, seasons of great regulatory changes, Ferrari started ahead of everyone. We can’t wait for you to start working and take the level of technical growth even higher”declared Andrea Stella in the interview given to FormulaPassion.it at the Silverstone weekend.

In 2017, the SF70 in the first six races of the season – marked by the return of oversized rear tires and other regulatory changes aimed at guaranteeing more mechanical grip to the single-seaters – obtained three victories and three seconds places with Sebastian Vettel (to which must also be added the two podiums of Kimi Raikkonen). In 2022 Charles Leclerc scored two victories and a second place in the first three rounds of the championship. ‘Rocket-like’ departures which according to Stella are no coincidence given that on the occasion of important regulation changes Ferrari had an excellent shot also thanks to figures such as David Sanchez who will be available to McLaren in view of the expected revolution in 2026 with the arrival of the new regulatory cycle relating to power units.