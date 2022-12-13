That of the team principal of the Ferrari it is a story that, at least at the media level, began on November 14th and ended today. An entire month of speculation, truth, speculation, attacks between former pilots and newspapers, press releases of denial and confirmation, resignations and finally announcements. FormulaPassion he has always confirmed you as the era of Matthias Binotto in Ferrari had now come to an end, but to tell the truth, the first to report the news was Leo Turrini. Who was attacked, but from the first day he outlined a scenario that later came true: Binotto had not had the trust of the Ferrari owners for some time and to replace him the number one candidate was Frederic Vasseur.

Today Turrini could easily take his revenge, but he is keen to underline how in reality this choice was obvious. And, indeed, he raises. Because Ferrari has only partially covered the “hole” left by Binotto, who held not only the position of team principal but also that of technical director. Who will replace him in this second role? It’s not a trivial question, because the tests will begin on February 23, but the presentation of the cars will take place several days before.

“Evidently I have divinatory virtues which allow me to anticipate the future“, joked colleague a All Summoned. “It was evident that Mattia Binotto’s era was over, as well as it was obvious that John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna would go with the Vasseur solution. Primarily because they are superstitious: Vasseur is French like Jean Todt (laughs, ed), but a French passport is not enough for victory! And then Vasseur launched Charles Leclerc in the minor categories, so it has a particular feeling with what is the point of reference of the Prancing Horse. I remain sceptical, because Binotto was also technical director: here Binotto was sent home and Vasseur arrives in his place, but who will be the technical director? They forgot to tell us“.