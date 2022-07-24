All for one and one for all: the Ferrari yesterday in Q3 in France he gave a taste of what it means to be a team in what remains, if not above all, an individual sport for the drivers. Carlos Sainz, aware of a start from the back of the starting grid today in the race, put himself at the service of Charles Leclerc offering his box mate the trail on the long Mistral straight and on the Signes curve to face in full. An idea that came to the two drivers, which allowed the Monegasque to be more serene at the leading level in a lap in which he gave a total of 304 thousandths to Max Verstappen despite the fact that in Ferrari they obviously preferred the race in terms of set-up to protect the tires. ready to be subjected to stress and hellish heat.

“Ferrari’s new recipe is team pole. Take a graceful but penalized Sainz and a near-perfect Leclerc, put them on the track with clear instructions and let them perform at their best. Result: Leclerc will start today at the head of the French Grand Prix thanks to the collaboration of his teammate. The plan was drawn up at the table. Sainz was immediately thrilled, because he assigned him an important role in a day that was useless for him (he will start 19th ahead of Magnussen, both penalized at the start for having mounted the fourth power unit of the season). The Spaniard had to make the wake on the straight of his teammate’s Ferrari to increase his top speed and disappear immediately afterwards without being in the way. The maneuver was successful at the first attempt and was surgical at the second step “the attack of The print.

‘Ferrari team, Leclerc on pole in Sainz’s wake’the title instead of Republic who writes: “Charles’s goal on an assist from Carlos. Ferrari tiki-taka for a pole that goes to Leclerc but is on the bank and on the team. it is a Ferrari that has reopened the championships. The car is there and the team too. Of course, Carlos wasn’t in the game and he won’t be there today, he knew that his race would start from the back after having assembled the fourth power unit of the season as expected after the fire two weeks ago in Spielberg. Yet he does not remain on the bench, he gets on board the project and has fun as well ”.

“It took two attempts to get the ‘tow’ to work, a difficult pattern at Paul Ricard, much more so than on other tracks – we read in the columns of Corriere della Sera – Red Bull could have used the same strategy by putting Perez in Verstappen’s service, but they didn’t. Because? It seems that the Mexican was not so helpful, confirming that not even the most rigidly hierarchical team is able to control everything. The downside is that today the blues will attack in numerical superiority and Leclerc will have to defend himself alone. The poleman, however, has always won here at Paul Ricard since the circuit returned to the calendar in 2018 ″.