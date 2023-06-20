Many say that the Canadian Grand Prix was a boring race and, perhaps, it is also true in some respects, but not in all. Alonso and Hamiltonfor example, they pulled like in qualifying for 70 laps, and both the fact that they pushed hard and the fact that they were just the two of them it made it particularly amusing. Obviously they were only playing for second place, because Max Verstappen he also dominated in Montreal, even when his Red Bull was not from another planet like on other tracks, starting in pole position even when the flood came in qualifying. We have praised the Dutchman many times, and comparisons with the past, albeit always inaccurate and unsuitable, begin to become mandatory when you reach the same number of victories as a certain Ayrton Senna. The writer saw Senna racing and he was decidedly different from Max, in everything. Differently, the two-times World Champion on the track looks more and more, always in the field of personal opinions, to those who came immediately after Senna and who won 91 Grands Prix, between the systematic demolition of his teammate, the ability to win always and in any case, and the skills in the wet that took away all hope from those chasing. In the end, however, Max is only himself, strong enough not to need to be compared to anyone.

Red Bull rigid can not fulfill its potential

So we were talking about a fast Red Bull but not with the hyper-spatial speeds seen in the other races, both in terms of gaps and straight-line speed. The Montreal circuit, in fact, did not allow the Milton Keynes team to show the strengths of the single-seater, such as the load, the efficiency and especially stability in fast corners. The necessity of soften the suspension system to manage the passage on the high and steep curbs ill goes with a RB19 that needs, let’s find out by necessity and not by choice, to remain very rigid in terms of trim to work properly. We had noticed in free practice a rear which tended to move a lot, especially “falling” from the curbs, which is why it was decided to set aside the front wing with a high load for one with a decidedly lower incidence, in order to shift the aerodynamic balance towards the rear. “Our car is usually very gentle with the tires but in this race we needed almost the opposite, to be more aggressive on them and be able to light themVerstappen said after the race, describing the difficulty getting the hard rubber to work, a compound with which everyone had some difficulty, especially with the heavier cars and lower cornering speeds. Having said that, making use of what we have defined this year as a “traction-slingshot” (on the restart after the Safety Car Hamilton was left in place), the number 1 Red Bull didn’t have too much trouble closing however with a 10 second lead on the second, as opposed to Perez which appears in a frankly embarrassing phase, between mistakes and total lack of pace even in low degradation circuits with balance shifted to the rear, the definition of what the Mexican prefers, and in which he won well in Baku just a few weeks ago.



Aston and Mercedes more and more similar

The podium from 11 world titles Alonso and Hamilton completed it, with a Mercedes that went into crisis in the second stint but which in any case confirms, and well, the breakthrough brought on track with updates. There load growth is evident, as well as the effectiveness of new suspension scheme, who in the demanding braking sections of the Canadian circuit gave a great help to Toto Wolff’s standard bearers. The Russell bang it’s a mistake that can happen and that actually serves to show how much you run continuously on the limit. Let us be allowed the quip that when (not “if” considering his talent) the young British won a title, he will be able to afford to repeat the mistake a few corners later, against a far more famous wall. Aston Martin it is confirmed second force on the trackand having in any case controlled Mercedes and somehow contained the gap from Verstappen shows in turn the progress of the Stroll team car with updates. The W14 and the AMR23 lead to the track now very similar characteristicsalbeit found in a different way and it is probable that the Hamilton-Alonso challenge will tend to repeat itself very often this year.

Ferrari has a good race on a very friendly circuit

Behind them they stand, with a nice race objectively, the two redheads of Leclerc And Sainz. The SF-23 performed well on the Canadian circuit in every aspect: good the race pacegood the tire management (although obviously on a track with minimal degradation), excellent strategy, which allowed Leclerc and Sainz to skip the group that kept them blocked in the first stint and keep Perez’s Red Bull easily behind them. As mentioned, the Montreal circuit was one of the “friendlier” ones towards this year’s red: the softest trim is already in itself a natural habitat for the SF-23 and the aerodynamic hopping, although abundantly present, did not have a significant effect on performance, given the absence of fast corners. The long stint on medium tires showed a well-balanced car. We averaged the second and third stints, obviously bearing in mind that Perez, Sainz and Leclerc in what for everyone was precisely the second stint, actually still had the tire from the first part of the race, having not stopped in the pits during the Safety Car.



Let’s see how in the second part of the race Hamilton is in troubleas the Ferraris settle at an average lag of about half a second per lap (considering the age of the rubber it is a decidedly acceptable number) and how instead Perez is truly disastrous in every stint. In the last part of the race, despite the hard tyre, the two reds suffered only about half a tenth a lap from Hamilton and Alonsowhich means that if they had been in front they would hardly have been surpassed. If Verstappen was hardly beatable this weekend too, the podium in Canada was therefore definitely feasible for the Maranello team. This throws some more regrets about what happened on Saturday, and if the so-called “race execution” was excellent this time, the next step is the “weekend execution”, in which excellent it must be the whole weekend and not the single episode. The general impression is that a few steps forward there actually was, considering the collapses on the tires also seen on low-degradation tracks encountered so far. The step however, it does not seem from the point of view of immediate performance, but from that of comprehension. “We found something like trim” in fact Charles Leclerc said after the race, confirming one greater consistency the behavior of the car. Not for this, of course, that big problems are magically solved, like the hoppingthe load shortage aerodynamic or the difficulty of making the suspension system work better in mixed conditions, and not unique as those in Canada were instead. It would be a mistake to expect big victories for the red in the short term, but at least it seems to be there now a compass to follow on the long way to the top.