by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Suzuka will tell you who you are

Until 2023, Montmeló was the “revealing” track of the World Championship, the first to give a credible and reliable hierarchy of the grid due to its completeness and due to the first important updates that the teams brought to Catalonia. This year, however, the calendar has brought forward to the beginning of April the journey of teams and drivers towards one of the most awaited tracks: it is Suzukawhere real drivers and fast cars come out, while the Spanish GP will take place on June 23rd.

Theoretically, among the teams “in search of identity”, there is no Ferrari. The SF-24 in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia was clearly the second force behind Red Bull. But the appointment with Suzuka (5-7 April) comes at the right time, because only such a demanding track on the tires allows the Red team to understand if he has really solved the tire degradation problems, as Jock confidently stated Clearhead of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Clear's words

The British engineer is convinced that the Japanese Grand Prix will tell Ferrari a lot about the goodness of the direction taken: “The way this year's calendar is structured, I think that after four races we will have a fairly precise idea. Suzuka is indeed an exceptional circuit to test a car. There, on that type of circuit, we will discover many things“.

Finally, Clear highlighted all the other areas in which Ferrari has progressed: “The SF-24 is better in terms of downforce, power, lightness and handling. Regarding this last aspect, it was a big step forward made in the winter: both drivers are much more comfortable with the car and its greater predictability, and are now more scared of it when they are behind someone and wind conditions change“.