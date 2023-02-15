A car that will exceed expectations, able to ensure the emotions that only a Prancing Horse car can convey. The first Electric Ferrari it will arrive in 2025 but to date little or nothing is known about what could be the characteristics of the first battery-powered model of the Maranello car manufacturer. Another historic step for the Modena-based brand which, after having cleared the SUV with the Purosangue, even if this model refuses this labeling in hindsight, the entry into the world of full electrics will continue the revolution that the brand is carrying out to stay at the step with the times.

It could come right from the SUV segment Ferrari’s first electric car, with some rumors that are bringing back the possibility that the Maranello car manufacturer is relying on this segment to give life to the first battery-powered car in its history. In fact, in the past it was assumed that the Purosangue would lead the way for a new family of crossovers from the Prancing Horse, powered by a full electric powertrain. In particular, there was talk of two high-wheeled models, identified by project codes F244 and F245, which should have hit the road between 2024 and 2026. Both would have the first electric Ferraris of history, with the platform ready to host a four-motor scheme for a system power of 610 HP, with a high-capacity battery of at least 80 kWh.

At the moment there are no indications that suggest that the choice of the Cavallino it fell precisely on the high-wheel models to bring the first battery-powered models to the road but it is clear that the success of the Purosangue could push Maranello to think of other versions of this car and variants with different solutions. To find out more, we will have to wait until the end of 2023, waiting for some forklifts of the first electric Ferrari to be glimpsed near the gates of via Abetone Inferiore.