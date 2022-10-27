“Five wins”. At the beginning of the season Charles Leclerc he had set this goal for his own 2022 in the hope that starting from a base of five successes he could have a chance at the world championship up to Abu Dhabi. With a calendar of 22 appointments, getting on the top step of the podium just under one Sunday out of four presupposed the fact that there was a lot of balance on the track to be able to dream of the world champion. So it was not given that the overall winners so far in 2022 are only four, or the two pairs inside the Red Bull and Ferrari box.

Max Verstappen has won 13 races, more than double the six combined by Charles Leclerc (3), Sergio Perez (2) and Carlos Sainz (1). It is therefore no surprise that the Dutchman has been crowned world champion with four races to spare and that Red Bull celebrated the Constructors’ title last Sunday in Austin when there are still more than 100 points up for grabs as regards the ranking reserved for team. The championship started with excellent conditions for Charles Leclerc and for Ferraribut the reliability problems have irremediably put up a road that seemed, if not downhill, at least leveled.

The return to the track after the summer break, then, saw Ferrari lose its shine unlike Red Bull, which dug a further groove between the RB18 and the F1-75 in terms of management and consequent tire degradationan aspect that has been under the magnifying glass at Maranello for several weeks now to find solutions in view of the definition of the project for 2023. In this regard, the new fund brought to the track at Suzuka is giving positive responses even if in Austin Leclerc was unable to resist the charge in Max Verstappen’s final.

Yet the F1-75 does not seem to lack aerodynamic balance: “Performance would have deteriorated due to a stiffer suspension set-up compared to that adopted until mid-season – writes Paolo Filisetti in today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport – in practice, since the FIA ​​introduced the technical directive 39 to limit the phenomenon of hopping at high speed, by imposing stricter controls on the flexibility of the bottom and on the wear of the skid under the car. This may have indirectly affected Ferrari’s performance, worsening the handling of tires“.