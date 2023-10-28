Verstappen is doing flawlessly for the time being. The Dutch driver was the fastest of everyone in every training session. Behind this year’s champion, a new competitor is emerging. Alexander Albon and Williams have found something that makes them very fast. But that was just practice. Now we will see whether Albon is really that fast in qualifying for the 2023 Mexican GP.

Q1

Once again, it will be important during qualifying to set a lap as late as possible, as quickly as possible. The track warms up, which provides more grip and makes it easier to set a fast lap time. AlphaTauri has another trick to go faster: the slipstream. Tsunoda drives in front of Ricciardo to take the wind away. And it works too, because Ricciardo finishes third.

Beautiful slipstreaming from the AlphaTauri duo. After practicing it in practice, Tsunoda gives Ricciardo a tow – and the Aussie goes P2!

At the end, when the track is optimal, everyone wants to get on the track. Verstappen stands at the front of the pit lane and waits extra long before going out to create a gap. The competition management noticed this and will look into it after qualifying. The stewards will also look at Hamilton, Sargeant and Tsunoda. They would not have slowed down under the yellow flag.

Verstappen will be investigated after qualifying, after he appeared to pause at the end of the pit lane Hamilton and Sargeant and Tsunoda are all also under investigation for failing to slow under yellow flags

The big loser of Q1 is Lando Norris. Due to mistakes in two rounds, he only has one option left. On his last lap, Alonso spins, causing a yellow flag. As a result, Norris has to cancel his lap. Sargeant, Stroll, Magnussen and Ocon also drop out.

Norris is OUT of Q1! After aborting two laps, he's unable to progress after a yellow flag spoils his third chance, and he ends the session P19

Q2

‘That slipstream, that went well in Q1’, they think at AlphaTauri. So they’ll just do it again in Q2. Ricciardo, undoubtedly with a smile from ear to ear, drives to the fourth fastest time. As cheerful as they are at AlphaTauri, the atmosphere at Williams is just as bad. Before that, Albon went like a rocket. Now the Williams is restless, unreliable and unpredictable. “There must be damage,” the driver thinks out loud over the radio.

Just like at the end of the first part, the last minutes of Q2 also involve a long wait in the pit lane. It’s a mess, but wouldn’t the race officials punish anyone who remains standing for about ten seconds longer than normal? We will probably only find out after qualifying in Mexico.

Despite his problems, Albon still managed to finish in the top ten. Unfortunately, he appears to have been off the track during his lap and so his time is taken away. Too bad for Williams. Furthermore, Alonso, Hülkenberg and Gasly remain stuck in Q2. In addition, Ricciardo now has to do it on his own because adjutant Tsunoda is also out. Let’s end Q2 on a positive note: there are two Alfas in Q3!

VAMOS! Daniel flies through to Q3 whilst Yuki's afternoon is unfortunately over as he fails to set a time Daniel P2 Yuki P15

Yuki P15#MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/R0A09RhLxO — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) October 28, 2023

Q3

Daniel Ricciardo shows that he has the slipstream of Tsunoda. After the first fast laps, Ricciardo is fourth. The Ferraris are also surprising. Leclerc and Sainz will be driving in the shadow of Verstappen all weekend. After the first runs, Leclerc and Sainz are faster than the Red Bull. Can they repeat this in the second and final set of qualifying rounds?

Verstappen is told that the track is less warm. Recording an even faster time now becomes difficult. Sainz is the first to start his final qualifying round. He and Leclerc are not going faster. Verstappen is 0.097 seconds short of pole. Verstappen finishes third. So you see again: training means very little. Ricciardo takes fourth place ahead of Pérez.

Qualifying results for the 2023 Mexican GP

Leclerc Sainz Verstappen Ricciardo Pérez Hamilton Piastri Russell Bottas Zhou Gasly Hulkenberg Alonso Albon Tsunoda Ocon Magnussen Stroll Norris Sargeant

What time does F1 start in Mexico?

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM