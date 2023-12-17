by STEFANO OLLANU

The Wolff case and its possible aftermath

Certainly the International Federation did not shine in the management of the possible investigation into the alleged conflict of interest which featured the head of Mercedes, Toto Wolff, and his wife Susie, head of the F1 Academy. May the FIA ​​investigate any rumors from the paddock – or in this case from the magazine F1 Business Magazine – it is a common practice, but it is certainly less common to notify the media even before those directly involved, only to quickly take a step back, stating that there were no grounds for launching an investigation.

F1 and the teams did not take what happened well and publicly expressed their support for the Wolff family, lashing out against the Federation in no uncertain terms.

Toto and Susie Wolff did not hide their total disappointment at what happened, with the Austrian manager underlining how the FIA ​​had crossed the family's red line and the Corriere dello Sport raised the possibility that Wolff might start one 100 million lawsuit against the Federation.

Vasseur is with Wolff

During the traditional Christmas lunch with journalists, the Ferrari team principal – Frederic Vasseur – provided his point of view on the matter: “This whole story is quite embarrassing for our sport. It all started with a newspaper article. In these situations where we are talking about individual people, You have to be careful what you say.”.

And Vasseur also does not mince words in analyzing the Federation's behavior: “I believe the FIA ​​was inappropriate. 24 hours passed between the first and second press releases, which they would have done better to exploit to avoid rushing to erroneous conclusions”. And he concluded, underlining the unity between the teams: “The good thing about last week's incident is that all the teams were compact and they acted together, it doesn't happen often. Even Red Bull showed support for Toto. It's the first time the teams have shown something like this”.