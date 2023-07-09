The attention of the Italian press in the reports of British Grand Prix qualifying was captured by ‘quarrel’ via radio between the two standard bearers of Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. The scenario was the first segment of the Saturday afternoon practice – Q1 -, when Sainz first challenged the team’s decision to have him queued (as per previous agreements) to Leclerc and then overtook him on the track, for fear of not being able to make the last attempt, finding the prompt reply of the Monegasque on the radio, rather annoyed by the maneuver of his teammate.

The press review

The printsigned by Stefano Mancini, has chosen to own “Ferrari sparks” and analyzed the relationship between the two red bearers: “The first result is that the two Carlis can’t stand each other now that there are crumbs up for grabs, let alone the day in which they eventually compete for the title”. By extending the spectrum of analysis to the entire qualification, it can be observed that “the prediction no longer exists. He always wins: Max Verstappen“, while for Ferrari the glass is half full “Mercedes and Aston Martin are behind“, while the half-empty one is that “the rediscovered McLarens finished in front of the two Reds”.

For Paolo Rossi de The Republic, the title is to be dedicated to the poleman: “Verstappen ruins the party at the McLarens”but there is no lack of internal reference to what happened among the Ferrari drivers. “The two drivers confirmed that the atmosphere in the Ferrari locker room is not worthy of a heart book“, explained the journalist, continuing: “The question and answer was due to the urgency of the situation, but maybe Davide Valsecchi, Sky commentator, is right about the need to avoid these duets. At the tenth of the season, and the penultimate one before the break, spirits evidently begin to heat up, because the time for analysis and balance is approaching. And, by the way, the rumors that for some time have indicated Albon as a candidate to move to Maranello certainly don’t bring peace of mind. Too bad, then, that Sainz’s contract expires next year ”.

The Sports newspaperwith Leo Turrini has chosen this title: “The Cavallino is nervous. There’s Max, then the McLarens. Leclerc and Sainz, sparks“. The journalist from Sassuolo dedicated a paragraph to what happened to the Reds: “He is also reporting that the climate inside the Ferrari is not very good. During qualifying Sainz and Leclerc caught each other more than once on the radio. Perhaps a sign that both believe they have some good cards to play in the competition…”. A phrase also dedicated to Mattia Binotto, present in the paddock at Silverstone: “The former Ferrari number one is officially in England as a tourist, but many imagine that he will return to the scene. With Audi from 2026?”.

In the end The Corriere dello Sport, with the pen of Fulvio Solms, he focused on the disagreement between the standard bearers of Maranello: “Ferrari, troubled waters“. The journalist of the Roman newspaper asks himself: “How long will they last?“, arguing: “By the way: here we are unfortunately. We do not see how the coexistence between Charles and Carlos, which has so far remained contained in a substantially good relationship, can bear on the package a deadline as long as that of their contracts (end of 2024). Carlitos asks for the space he was promised the moment he signed for Ferrari, he is ambitious and works to one day become world champion. Whether he has the means, whether he really makes it, is another matter altogether, but it’s also useless to stay here and pretend. In reality, Leclerc is at the center of Ferrari’s work. While in the Silverstone paddock the indiscretion we reported on Friday about Ferrari’s engagement with Alex Albon, to have him from 2025 as Charles’s follower, has become vox populi. We call things by their name”.