Vasseur will not be alone at the low wall in Baku

Laurent Mekies since yesterday he is officially destined to take control of the AlphaTauri wall in the near future, probably in 2024 given that he will have to observe them at least six months of gardening leave since he is – but by now it is more correct to say he was – a key figure in the organization chart manager of the Scuderia Ferrari. Mekies arrived at Ferrari in 2018 not without controversy given that before joining the Prancing Horse he was essentially Charlie Whiting’s deputy within the FIA. The French manager will therefore return to Faenza in the stable where he grew up from the foundation of the Red Bull satellite team (dated 2006) to 2012.

The new team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello Frederic Vasseur would have gladly done without depriving himself of what has been defined “a pillar” della Rossa, but at least in the immediate future he will still have his ‘shoulder’ to the Ferrari wall. As reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello SportIndeed, Laurent Mekies will be regularly in his place at the Muretto del Cavallino this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan. The technicalities and terms of the now full-blown separation between Mekies and Ferrari have yet to be defined in detail and therefore Mekies will continue to perform the duties of racing director until then.

Why Mekies has decided to leave Ferrari

As Alberto Antonini pointed out, the departure of Laurent Mekies follows that of David Sanchez e the exodus from Maranello may not be over yet. Frederic Vasseur hits the mark with these shocks within Ferrari’s technical-managerial organization chart because they are more the consequence of the direct action of the owners – in particular of the managing director Benedetto Vigna – on the Gestione Sportiva.

Laurent Mekies expected to be among the candidates to succeed Mattia Binotto as full-fledged deputy to the former team principal and managing director. The fact that he wasn’t even considered must have weighed on the French manager’s prospects and morale who evidently not feeling appreciated, decided to go and play his cards elsewhere by accepting a position of full responsibility in a non-leading team such as AlphaTauri, which in any case remains Red Bull’s satellite team to all intents and purposes, i.e. a potential springboard towards what is currently the dominatrix of the Circus.