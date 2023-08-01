A 2023 with results in ‘red’

The first half of the 2023 season proved to be less than satisfactory for the Ferraristopped in 4th place in the constructors’ championship at the beginning of the summer break and with results that leave a bad taste in the mouth: no victory (with Red Bull so far the only winner of all the races on the calendar), four podiums and two positions. In these last two cases, it was the one who brought home a few smiles Charles Leclercwith the outcomes all united by a curiosity.

The common element

The highest results achieved by Red they have in fact arrived on the occasion of Sprint weekends. The Monegasque set the fastest lap in qualifying at Baku, to then reach the 2nd place in the Sprint and the 3rd in the race always in Azerbaijan. Since then, the number 16 hasn’t replicated similar placings until Austrian Grand Prixwith the second place in the Sunday race, to then get the third position in the last test of Spa-Francorchamps, in which he also set the second fastest time in qualifying. However, due to the penalty imposed on Max Verstappen, this performance was automatically converted into one pole position.

Vasseur’s longest pause

Three Sprint weekends and three positive results in each weekend. Furthermore, this year’s calendar will include three more tests with this format: Losail, Austin and Interlagos. The first, scheduled for iin Qatar from 6 to 8 Octoberwill be the one in which the Team Principal can be seen again at the pit wall Frederic Vasseurwho, jokingly, explained the reasons for these coincidences: “I will come back to Qatar – he told the media – there may be several explanations for this, and the first may be that we have one better preparation than some of our competitors for Sprint weekends. Perhaps it is also related to track characteristicsbecause there are similarities between Baku and Spa, but I’m not sure if these are the right considerations”.

The explanations of the results of Spa

In addition, by regulation, during the Sprint weekends each team is required to maintain the same set-up as in the first free practice session also during qualifying on Friday, thanks to the closed park. Regarding the last Belgian GP, ​​Vasseur admitted that Ferrari took all the necessary precautions, in particular due to the continuous atmospheric changes between rain and dry conditions: “It was the same for everyone – he concluded – you have to be carefulnobody wants to have to do a ‘ift and coast’ (technique aimed at avoiding excessive consumption of petrol, ed) for 10 laps because you don’t have enough fuel. For sure we have last year’s numbers, and sometimes you can trust a little bit of what you’ve done in the past, and we have the correlation since the start of the season versus last year. This is important, and on the set-up we are all on the conservative side knowing that it will be very difficult to manage over the weekend. We can’t go back after FP1, and this means that we will have to do two qualifying sessions and the races with the same configuration”.