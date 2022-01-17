The prancing Horse confirms to be a leader in the world of design, transport and also in general. A demonstration of this fact is the performance absolutely to be framed at Good Design Awards, prestigious awards awarded by Chicago Athenaeum Museum, a great institution for industrial design and architecture. Four Ferraris won the 2021 award: 812 Competizione A, 812 Competizione, SF90 Spider e Approved. It is a great tribute to the inspiration of Flavio Manzoni and his team, capable of transporting Ferrari into the third millennium with increasingly refined and technological sports cars.

The homologated, in particular, is a real masterpiece between modernity and tradition. It is a one-off based on 812 Superfast and inspired by the legendary 250 GTO: a project that took just over two years to complete from the initial presentation of the sketches to production. To obtain the final result, the main sources of inspiration were obviously the Ferraris of the past, science fiction, modern architecture. In the end, only the windshield and the headlights remained adherent to the base car.

It was not outdone there 812 Competition A, spectacular limited edition Targa version. Also in this case it is a tribute to the glorious convertible tradition of the Prancing Horse. The car is dedicated to a very exclusive group of collectors and enthusiasts of the noblest of Ferrari traditions, who focus on maximum performance without compromise. The 812 Competizione A offered the Ferrari Style Center the opportunity to use the necessary modifications to the rear of the car to create truly unforgettable architecture. “The flying buttress concept, long a beloved part of Ferrari tradition, effortlessly harmonizes with the front of the car and gives it a sense of forward thrust, but also gives it a completely different connotation than the coupe.“, Writes the jury of the Good Design Award.

Ferrari is no stranger to this award: it had already received a Good Design Award for the model in 2019 Rome.