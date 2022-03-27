It seems destined to be played, Sunday after Sunday, on the smallest details of the world championship challenge between Ferrari And Red Bull. This is also happening in the Saudi Arabian GP on the Jeddah circuit, where the Cavallino team managed to hoist itself in first position with Charles Leclerc thanks to a good dose of luck and also to a strategic cunning that paid high dividends. The Maranello team, in fact, just before the first pit stop window opened, communicated with Leclerc – at that moment second behind the leader Sergio Perez – evaluating the strategy to be adopted. The Monegasque and his track engineer discussed for a few laps the hypothesis of stopping early, opting for the so-called undercut to try to stay ahead of the Mexican’s Red Bull once it has also made its pit.

In reality, however, this whole discussion turned out to be one useful bait in which Red Bull fell, also thanks to bad luck. In fact, Perez made the stop in advance, trying to ‘cover’ Leclerc’s idea. On his exit lap, however, Nicholas Latifi – always him – lost control of his Williams and ended up on the wall, causing the entry first of the Virtual Safety Car and then of the same safety car. At that point all the other three leading cars – Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz – were able to pit without any problems, halving their dwell time and all returning to the track in front of the Mexican’s RB18. Checo actually finished in third place, but was forced to let Sainz’s car pass at the restart as well, as the images showed how the red had passed the Safety Car line before the rival car.