Traffic and strategies

There Spa-Franchorchamps Sprint racewho started late due to the relentless bad weather – always at home in this area of ​​the Ardennes – and reduced from 15 to 11 laps overall, hasn’t once again smiled at Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari has reached the finish line in fifth position, immediately behind his team-mate Carlos Sainz, after starting fourth on the grid alongside his sister car. The race of the red #16 experienced few flashes on the track and a couple of decisive episodes which are not dependent on his will. The second, which guaranteed him the fifth place finish, was the Hamilton-Perez contact, which caused the Mexican to retire and the British champion to be penalised.

But why had Leclerc ended up behind these two riders, who were sprinting behind him at the start? It all depended on pit stop to which the riders were forced, to switch from wet tires to intermediate ones. Leclerc, finding himself behind Sainz at the moment of the rolling start, had to wait for partner’s decision. The Spaniard understandably opted for an immediate stop and so Leclerc had to go one more lap with the extreme wet compounds. This ruined the plans of the class of ’97, who was then further slowed down by a too slow stop at the pitch.

“We need to maximize”

“Unfortunately the pit stops compromised this race – underlined the poleman of tomorrow’s GP to the Sky Sport F1 microphones – Carlos was in front and had the priority to choose whether to go to the pits, so I was a bit at the mercy of that. I did an extra lap with the wet tyre, which wasn’t the best solution at the time, but we couldn’t do anything else. Unfortunately we also had a problem at the pit stop, even if I haven’t figured out what happened yet, and this made us lose two or three positions.”.

“It wasn’t a Sprint in which we maximized everything – commented Leclerc bitterly – and we’ll have to work on this, to at least try to optimize our result when we don’t have the best pace available. Tomorrow? It becomes difficult to imagine what will happen – the final comment from the idol of the Ferrari public – because here when dry weather is expected it rains and vice versa“.