Before the duel of the last laps between Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen saw the Dutch, reigning world champion prevail, the Ferrari driver had managed to snatch the leadership of the race from the other Red Bull home driver, Sergio Perez. In this case, however, the overtaking did not take place on the track but in the pits, with the Monegasque who had benefited from the early stop of his rival and from the simultaneous entry of the Safety Car on the track following the accident of Nicholas Latifi. The safety car actually costs Perez three positions, given that not only Leclerc, but also Verstappen and Sainz were able to make a ‘free’ pit stop.

In this way the native of Guadalajara saw the dream of the podium fade. However, many during the race had speculated that in reality Red Bull had fallen into a trap concocted by Ferrari. In fact, Leclerc and his pit wall had discussed at length, in the laps preceding the Perez stop, about a possible undercut attempt of the # 16. Leclerc was also told – just before the Mexican’s RB18 entered the pit lane – to do the opposite of his direct opponent.

Considering that several of these messages are broadcast live on television, it was thought of a ‘cunning’ by Ferrari, which was then made even more effective by the fact that the Safey Car entered. In reality, Leclerc himself, speaking at the press conference at the end of the GP, denied this hypothesis. The only confirmation from the native of the Principality came regarding the‘indication to do the opposite with respect to the rival: “Ninth. We were ready in the pits – explained the world leader – we basically went for the exact opposite of Checo [Perez] in front of us. He returned to the pits on that lap, so I think we made the right choice “.