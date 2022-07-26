Live on television during the French Grand Prix has certainly aroused a distorted effect to listen to call to the pits of Carlos Sainz by the Ferrari wall at a time when the Spanish driver was engaged in the fight side by side than Sergio Perez. The radio messages are in fact broadcast with a little delay compared to when they actually occur, so it is conceivable that the dialogue between Sainz and the track engineer Riccardo Adami was due to a few moments before the magnificent duel that took place. between the Ferrari driver and Checo.

Anyway, Nico Rosberg considered inopportune the intervention via radio of the Ferrari wall in such an important moment of Sainz’s race: “I really wondered if what I was listening to was really happening and I shook my head at the Ferrari strategy – the opinion of the world champion in 2016 expressed to the microphones of Sky Sports Uk – I was surprised to see that the wall was intent on making calculations on Sainz’s pit stop while he was engaged in a wheel-to-wheel battle ”.

According to the former Mercedes driver the team principal Mattia Binotto must intervene to improve the strategies and choices of the Ferrari wall in the future: “Mattia Binotto has to make changes so that these errors of assessment do not happen again. Sainz was third, calling him to the pits automatically meant not being able to aspire beyond fifth position“. Nico Rosberg, in fact, would not have stopped Carlos Sainz by finishing the race with the set of medium tires mounted on the occasion of the Safety Car forced by Charles Leclerc off the track.

Mattia Binotto explained clearly after the French Grand Prix that according to the data available to Ferrari for Sainz it would not have been possible to reach the finish line with the set of medium tires mounted on the occasion of neutralization. Already when the wall communicated the five-second penalty to Sainz, Adami anticipated to Sainz that they would serve the penalty at the pit stop.