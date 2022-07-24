When the penalties on the starting grid solve dilemmas: Carlos Sainz was already at the service of Charles Leclerc in Qualifying yesterday, putting an important pole position in the safe, in a French Grand Prix that promises, however, to be very long and full of pitfalls. The Ferrari driver, in fact, will be alone with Max Verstappen at his side and Sergio Perez in his exhaust when the traffic lights go out, in the hope of not replicating the difficult start in Baku where Leclerc lost the lead in favor of Checo who had gained the front row on the occasion.

Starting apart, Red Bull will be able to use the two cars at the level of tactical pawns to try to put Leclerc in difficulty during a race in which tire degradation and strategies will be decisive in the run-up to victory. Ivan Capelli, former Ferrari driver and RAI commentator, is not afraid that Ferrari could make strategic mistakes as happened in the past in Monaco or Silverstone since today the task for the strategists led by Inaki Rueda is ‘easy’: “The team will be able to focus on Leclerc and therefore will be facilitated in choosing the most correct strategies“the words of Capelli interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The former Leyton House driver designed by Adrian Newey explained the difficulties encountered by Red Bull in the development of the RB18: “The new regulations they limit the imagination of engineers. Once you’ve drawn the body, you can’t make a difference throughout the year. Mercedes, which in the past had upset cars that were born badly, overturning the championships, today is no longer able to do so even for a budget cap speech that always remains to be understood. There is a cap on expenses but the teams continue to develop, how can they do it? Mystery”.

Carlos Sainz yesterday in Qualifying showed the polish that can guarantee a new power unit. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, although he has played ‘only’ the Grand Prix of Canada, Great Britain and Austria with the two engines introduced in Montreal, will also in all likelihood not have to exaggerate with the power unit. Laurent MekiesFerrari’s sporting director, has in fact admitted that within the Scuderia the bug of reliability is a specter that has not yet been exorcised.