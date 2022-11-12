The Interlagos track gave another fun and exciting session. The intermittent rain made life difficult for teams and riders, but the possibility of finishing Q1 and Q2 in conditions of almost total dryness guaranteed a fair comparison on the track until the last part of the session. At the start of Q3 the forecast was heavy rain arriving but the track was still dry and so it turned out to be imperative to get out immediately on the track with dry tires to close the tour in the best possible conditions. Work done to perfection by Haas and a super Kevin Magnussenon the ball throughout the qualification and even able to find the pole position. First of the row at the pit exit, the Dane found a clean lap, pushing at the right point and without errors, with a particularly effective central sector. We took a look at his lap data compared to Verstappen’s second place and the differences are quite evident.



Verstappen is strong in the first sector even if the Haas shows excellent traction. In the central sector Max seems to take a decisive advantage at the double 6/7, thanks, of course, to a Red Bull capable of expressing much more downforce than the Haas in the fast corners. But the surprise comes soon after, in the curves very slow. Already from turn 8 Magnussen begins to express much more performance, both in distance and in traction, thanks to a clearly more in temperature and to a track in better condition. The Dane then places the decisive extension before the braking between turn 10 and turn 12, where he finds even more top speed thanks again to the excellent traction. Verstappen recovers something in the long final straight, but not enough to regain pole, which deservedly goes to Haas. The Danish driver and the engineers of the Italian-American team were very good at finding the right window to the right moment, knowing how to seize an opportunity that rarely arises. Those who made the wrong choice at the wrong time were there Ferrari with Leclerc. We have already commented on Ferrari’s strategic mistakes in this and past seasons, but in this case something more was missing. We have repeatedly assumed an incorrect modeling of tire performance (see the Silverstone and Budapest races), or sometimes a communication system to be optimized a lot, but there is no rational logic for which to run a driver on an intermediate tire in the event of a dry track and impending rain. The justifications that came after qualifying were like “if the rain had come shortly before it would have been fine for Charles”, but what does not answer the truthas, of course, once the rain comes all they could then have stopped and mounted an intermediate tire and found themselves on a par with Leclerc. Only in a very narrow window, the rain could only be right for Leclerc’s intermediary and wrong for all the others, with an attempt by Ferrari, therefore, which in addition to being senseless it was practically randomwith the phrase (already heard several times) describing the intention as that of “differentiate the strategies between the two pilots“. In fact, deliberately mismatching strategies simply means that you have no idea which one is the best and which one literally pulls for by lot. But if on some occasions such a thing can also be understood, the choice of the intermediary for Leclerc is instead only illogical, having no chance of having an advantage over the competition, but only taking a big risk which then turned into reality. Moreover, it is also difficult to understand why he chose such a gamble for the pilot he is fighting for second place in the Championship and instead the conventional way has been adopted for Sainzwhich will suffer at least 5 positions from retreat on the grid on Sunday (let’s say at least because in the interviews the Spaniard hinted that there could be more). References to the fact that the qualification was “a good lesson from which we learned a lotIt is then, dare we say, totally unacceptable. Ferrari is not only already in itself the team with more history of Formula 1, but it is no longer even a “young” team, as it was repeatedly repeated already 5 years ago, unless the elixir of eternal youth.

Much has already been said about Leclerc and what happened to him. Many attribute also to the pilot a direct responsibility on these errors because, for example, he did not return on his own head at the end of the first lap with an intermediate tire, waiting for an order from the wall that did not arrive in time. It is probably true, we had already noticed on other occasions, that Leclerc it should impose itself more directly, but on the other hand we also continue to understand his attitude. It is evident that for him, in a mixture of diligence and education, it is difficult do not follow the indications of the wall, with the clear and continuous thought of not having all the information availableof not being able to trust only instinctas it should do and have the Ferrari on the other side of the wire. But it must be said that his partner, at Silverstone, with the first victory at stake, it didn’t take long to openly say to the wall of “stop it to invent” and then it worked.

All this with an F1-75 that actually appeared competitive on a track that was not particularly favorable. A well-prepared set-up to simulator gave Leclerc and Sainz a F1-75 well balanced aerodynamically and with a good mechanics at the front right from the first free practice sessions, so much so that in Q2, on a dry track, the two Ferrari drivers stopped at a few thousandths from the time of Verstappen, with the track that is particularly suited to the characteristics of the Red Bull. Let’s look, for reference, the comparison of the Q2 lap between Leclerc and Verstappen, just distant 69 thousandths.



Verstappen is particularly effective in stretch and in first detached. Compared to free practice the RB18 seemed to carry a downforce slightly higher, with a balance shifted towards the front in search of directionality, which allowed Max to have an excellent feeling with the car in the medium speed corners and to get close to Leclerc’s performance also in corners 6-7, where he paid a lot more in free trial. In the slow curves, however, the RB18 still did not seem completely at ease, with a front still not very reactive despite the mechanical changes implemented by the Austrian team between free practice and qualifying. Verstappen seemed to have a better feeling in the morning, but not perfect at 100%, so much so that Leclerc gains almost 2 tenths in the mixed section and in the traction phase from turn 10 to the braking of the 12. The Monegasque comes to be even ahead of the entry of the “Arquibancadas” but the speed in I extend to open DRS of RedBull brings Verstappen back to the front. The impression is of a redhead with a excellent balance which can also have its say in terms of tire management and race pace, also thanks to the choice of a good level of aerodynamic downforce. The mechanical set-up of RedBull appeared in turn much improved compared to the free practice session, but we will have to wait for the Sprint and then the race to have definitive confirmations. The Ferrari drivers can try to recover, especially thinking about the race, with a first comeback in the Sprint and, therefore, a better starting position for Sunday. There will also be in between Mercedes, which did not appear as fast as in Mexico, but it will certainly not stand by and watch. The prospects for a particularly fun sprint and race are all there, with Magnussen starting in first position, and many riders eligible for the podium forced to recover.