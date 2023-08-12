Ferrari, rivalry between Leclerc and Sainz

2023 is the third season he sees Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz divide the box into Ferrari. In 2021, the Spanish driver finished ahead of the Monegasque in the Drivers’ standings by 5.5 points with three third places to his credit in Hungary, Russia and Abu Dhabi combined with second place in Monaco. Leclerc ended the year with ‘only’ second place at Silverstone, but with two pole positions in Baku and, above all, in Monaco, a Grand Prix which he did not even start due to the damage sustained in the impact to the Variante delle Piscine which put an early end to the Qualifications.

In 2022 the confrontation between Leclerc and Sainz with the F1-75 saw Charles clearly prevail, who at the beginning of the season seemed even on his way to winning the world title except then having to deal with the growth of Red Bull and the problems of reliability – especially the power unit – which have frustrated the ambitions of Ferrari.

2023 sees the two drivers again ‘without’ a Ferrari capable of aiming for victory in the race. Leclerc signed all the podiums in the Race – three – obtained by the SF-23, with Sainz who, taking advantage of the regularity up to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, was ahead of his box mate in the Drivers’ standings. Negotiations for the renewal of the contracts will begin shortly, both are due to expire in 2024 and clues may be obtained from the decisions or the duration of the renewals, although Vasseur seems willing to confirm both.

Second Leo Turrini it is normal for there to be conflicts between the two Ferrari drivers: “That between Leclerc and Sainz there are stomach aches is obvious even before it is evident – his words published on the blog Deep red in response to user questions – for any driver, the teammate is the first rival. As I wrote, Leclerc played a role in Binotto’s downfall, an event to which Sainz remained strictly extraneous. That Vasseur wants to reassure Leclerc is fine, but it is also true that up to Spa Sainz was ahead in the standings. I don’t see conspiracies, but it is objectively a delicate situation”.