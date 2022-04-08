Formula 1 finally returns to Melbourne’s magnificent Albert Park. One circuit renewedfaster, resurfaced and with ben four DRS zones. None of this is just a detail, indeed each novelty has a significant weight on team set-up choices. It is no coincidence that Ferrari wanted to make one laser scanning of the new asphalt during the first free practice session. The competition picks up exactly where she left off: Ferrari versus Red Bull And Verstappen against Leclerc there in front. The Monegasque has often claimed to do not love especially the Australian circuit and we have seen some driving error for him, despite the best time. Melbourne could be for Leclerc the first maturity exam a little deeperin which the Monegasque needs to find his best performance notwithstanding not all conditions are acceptable to him. Moreover, this weekend just the other Ferrari driver looks in one better shape compared to the first two races. Carlos Sainz appeared granite immediately in his performance, overtaken by Leclerc in the standings only on the last lap. It is clear that the Spaniard knows he cannot let Leclerc escape if he wants to hope to be part of the world fight and this weekend, in addition to being more aggressive, he seems to have an absolutely better starting feeling than what we saw in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari showed up in Melbourne in great shape – The correlation track-simulation continues to work and bear fruit. The car was indeed performing from the first meters of the first session giving a home base for the work of the absolutely solid team. Once again the F1-75 showed a remarkable level of downforcerecording very high speeds either in slow corners than in fast ones and confirming theirs background quality. And precisely because of the problems in the fast corners Red Bull he had to instead change the approach on the car trim. In fact, in the first free practice session we saw another RB18 hit the track with an extremely low load level, which showed impressive speed gaps positive on the straight, but negative on the corners, especially precisely in fast corners. The lack of vertical load prevented the drivers of the Austrian team from having the confidence that a track, simple in layout, but complicated to drive, as Melbourne requires. This resulted in differences that came to 15 km / h of advantage for Verstappen at the end of the extension before curve 9 and as many of disadvantage at the 9 or the following curve 12. For the second free practice session, however, the car with the number 1 took to the track with a load level much greaterbut it took a good part of the session to find the optimal balance. Unlike Ferrari, who was quick on every lap with both drivers, Verstappen showed again understeer problems in the first part of the session, only to finally find a team that would allow him to drive in confidence in the last few attempts. Although with a more tortuous path than Ferrari, Red Bull still arrived with Verstappen at the optimal performance and if Leclerc had not asked to be able to take an extra lap to try to put everything together, Verstappen would have come out of the second free practice session with best time. This shows, if needed, how much the Verstappen-Red Bull duo will be tough opponent to be tamed for the Maranello team again this weekend. Let’s see the comparison between the data of the best lap of Leclerc and Verstappen of the second free practice session.



At the top we see the classic speed track with the DRS areas highlighted. It is immediately evident how Verstappen tends to be faster in draw and how instead Leclerc has better cornering performance, especially in slow ones. The huge difference in favor of Ferrari in the fast corners was filled and even reversed by Verstappen in his latest attempt. The impression is that Leclerc is struggling with some issue of porpoising more than what we saw in the first two races and this can be seen from some difficulties in the curves immediately following high-speed stretches. For example the F1-75 number 16 is slower in fast turns 6 and 9, but in turn 12, which has a similar distance but can be reached with much less speed, Leclerc behind the Dutch rival by 7 km / h. When the track turns, however, the red works really well. In the accelerator map we see how in almost every corner of the Leclerc circuit it can get back on the gas first by Verstappen. The Dutchman brings the braking to the point of the rope but is unable to get on the gas pedal immediately, having to wait for a low steering angle for avoid movement of the hindquarters. Leclerc instead goes firmly on the accelerator pedal already at the point of the rope, showing a level of grip and a balance much closer to the ideal.

We then noticed something that seems interesting and significant to us. There is indeed one obvious difference of conduct between Ferrari and Red Bull a DRS open and the 4 DRS zones introduced on this track show it more clearly than other tracks. The trend is present in all the sections of use of the mobile wing, but it is particularly marked in the new very long extension phase that goes from curve 7 to curve 9. About 1300 meters traveled with DRS closed for the first half and open for the second. It is really obvious that there is a Ferrari gain in traction in the initial part of the straight, like the two curves, then around 290 km per hour they tend to flatten out one on top of the other and then parting suddenly as soon as the DRS opens. We broke the straight in two to chronometrically understand how much the two phases are worth.



Let’s see how in the first part of the straight Verstappen you gain 65 thousandths on Leclerc, mainly due to a curve 6 traveled more slowly by the Monegasque, with the performances that then flatten at 291 km per hour. As soon as the DRS opens, the two curves widen, arriving at a good 8 km per hour for Verstappen before the braking of curve 9, with a gain, only in this section, of well 131 thousandths for Dutch. This tells us some interesting things. The first is that there is obviously one running resistance component from bottom And car body greater for Ferrari which emerges suddenly as soon as the height given by the closed rear wing disappears. On the other hand, it is natural to think that the RB18 has one opposite situationnamely one improved aerodynamic efficiency of the car bodybut one worse rear wing efficiencywhich, when closed and coupled with the bottom, produces a level of resistance comparable to that of the F1-75 even though not guaranteeing the same vertical load. This could be it one of the reasons for which the Austrian team insists with trim plus exhausts, therefore not only to maximize the excellent efficiency, characteristic of its car body, but also because they are not finding the same level of efficiency in the rear wing. This of course is just a hypothesisbut that’s what the data would seem to suggest.

As for the engine mappings, the perception from the data (also from the engine rpm) is that the exact same script seen in the first two Grands Prix is ​​being repeated, so there is still a lot to discover on the power front. The one who started to discover it immediately is the Alpinewith a obviously more aggressive map of competition, but at the same time capable of good performance in slow corners. The French house could even try to make the third force of the weekend, considering one Mercedes which still appears to be in enormous difficulty from all points of view. The Russell’s statements And Hamilton they are a nightmare for any fan of the home of the Star, since we are talking about attempts at attitude revolutions that have not solved a single problem with the car.

However, all the teams have an intense job to do and the fight, first for pole and then for the race, is still on the horizon. very intense. Putting it all together, Ferrari seems to have overall potential in its pocket just higher to Red Bull, but the hypothetical advantage is still so small and the skills of Verstappen and his team such that only one perfect job will allow the reds to stay in front. The only certainty therefore appears that the battle between the two teams will be renewed again this weekend, giving in all probability still a good show.