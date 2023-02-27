Ferrari-Red Bull, a possible link in the DTM

Since the DTM has embraced the GT3 regulation starting from 2021, the Ferrari brand has become part of the championship since the German touring series now no longer sees the manufacturers involved in an official capacity as was the case until 2020. The participating teams choose which car to deploy and so the 488, for example, in 2021 took to the track with the AlphaTauri livery in the hands of Alexander Albon and with the Red Bull livery entrusted to Liam Lawson who even came close to losing the title amid the controversy in the last round at the Norisring. During the turbo-hybrid era, Red Bull asked Ferrari to have the power units from Maranello – when it was clear to Christian Horner and Helmut Marko that it was necessary to ‘untie’ from Renault to aim for victory – but Sergio Marchionne he only offered the previous year’s supply, not fulfilling Red Bull’s requests.

Verstappen sponsor on a 296 in 2023

The Ferrari-Verstappen duo will not be possible in F1 until at least 2029 in light of the contract that binds the Dutchman to Red Bull until 2028, but in the meantime the two-time world champion will be ‘glued’ to a 296 GT3 as a sponsor in the championship DTM 2023. The Red Bull brand and that of the personal website of the 1997 class – Verstappen.com Racing – will be present on the livery of the Ferrari fielded by Emil Frey Racing, the Swiss team that will have in the car in 2023 Thierry Vermeulen, the son of the manager of Max Verstappen Raymond Vermeulen.

Max believes in Thierry

Verstappen therefore, even if he will just turn 26 in 2023, is already a sponsor in this case in a rather particular dynamic that sees the Dutchman supporting the young compatriot son of the manager that Max and Jos have in common, Raymond Vermeulen: “This is a beautiful and inspiring next step in Thierry’s career – the words of the two-times world champion in F1 – after his first year in GT3 in which he learned a lot, Vermeulen decided to participate in the DTM. We have chosen to sign with Emil Frey Racing, a very professional team”.

DTM 2023, no stage in Italy

After a phase of expansion throughout Europe in 2023, the German touring car championship returns to being predominantly local with six events in Germany, one in the Netherlands and one in Austria. Here you will find the calendar, first stage from 26 to 28 May in Oschersleben.