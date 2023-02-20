It was 1947 when Ferrari launched its first production car, the 125 S, on the market. 75 years have passed since then, three quarters of a century that have allowed the Prancing Horse to establish itself globally as one of the most prestigious car brands from all points of view . To celebrate its 75th birthday, the Maranello house has decided to give life to a special exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena: the exhibition was entitled “Game Changers“, and was set up to pay homage to the most innovative Ferrari models that have made car enthusiasts fall in love for several decades.

Overall, the exhibition is divided into three thematic areas. The first, entitled Design, is best represented by the 375 MM Pininfarina, commissioned by the Italian director Roberto Rossellini for Ingrid Bergman: in this area we also find the Ferrari that would have traced the guidelines for future road models from Maranello, i.e. the 166 MM with aluminum bodywork, the first to be called Barchetta. Space then to the area Technology, where the 400 Automatic stands out, which made its debut in 1976: it is the first Gran Turismo 2+2 equipped with an automatic gearbox. Next to it, on display is the Ferrari F1-89, the first single-seater with an electro-hydraulic gearbox. The last thematic area, dedicated to Performanceis populated by the 1973 365 GT4 BB, the first mid-engined GT berlinetta with an original 180 V12, and the 2005 FXX, the first model in a special series created exclusively for the track.

At the end of the exhibition itinerary, the latest SUV from the Maranello company appears, the Thoroughbredwhat Ferrari defines as the model that best embodies not only the history of innovation, but also the great progress made since the first racing two-seater launched 75 years ago. “Like the 125 S, the Purosangue is powered by a V12 engine and, just like that little racing car of yore, Ferrari’s first four-door, four-seater has changed the rules yet again of gaming in the industry. For now, at least”Ferrari says.