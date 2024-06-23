Ferrari fails in the Spanish GP and the day ends with sparks between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, protagonists of an anonymous race that ended in fifth and sixth place. Under the spotlight, the duel took place in the early stages of the GP, with Leclerc attacked by his teammate with an aggressive manoeuvre.

“It wasn’t a correct or even right maneuver at that moment. We knew that at that stage we had to preserve the tire. I did it, Carlos overtook me at the end of the straight. There was no need to take that risk, I he damaged the front side of the left wing. I understand it was his home match, it’s an important moment for his career and he wanted to do something spectacular: it wasn’t the time,” Leclerc tells Sky Sports. “It cost us a position in the end, I think,” adds the Monegasque. “After that episode we had a good race: with the ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’ we could also do other things, the pace was good. In the end, however, it is always easy to say that we could have done better”, he concludes.

Sainz, promptly, answers the microphones of the satellite broadcaster. “Did Charles complain? It’s very clear to me: we had new soft tires and we had to go on the attack, I did. I had the chance to overtake him, it’s not like I stay behind all my life… I got closer to the Mercedes who had used tyres. I don’t know what he’s complaining about” Leclerc. “I don’t know what he’s worried about… In general I expected a different weekend: Red Bull and McLaren are far away, Mercedes has improved a lot and is ahead of us on this type of track. In the World Championship there are more tracks similar to Barcelona that in Monaco, we need to improve on these tracks.”