Soldini re-embarks with Elkann, new adventure after leaving Maserati

John Elkann And John Soldini have taken separate paths at corporate level after, at the beginning of the year, Maserati has decided to withdraw its name from the trimaran “Maserati Multi70”.

This vessel, owned by ElkannCEO of Exor and chairman of Stellantis, has seen Soldini as skipper in numerous regattas, with several victories to his credit. Following the separation from Maserati, Little coins rejoined Elkann for a new challenge in the world of sailing, this time under the aegis of the Ferrari.

A few weeks ago, in Turin, Charles the Kingpresident of the Lol srl (controlled by Elkann through Simon Fiduciaria), and the same Little coins they registered a deed of sale whereby Lol sold to Mira srlowned by Soldini (who already held 81%), the remaining 19% of Orca srla company that had long leased the trimaran. The value of the share sold was 100 thousand euros, paid immediately, on a share capital of 20 thousand euros.