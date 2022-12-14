L’was-Vasseur has just begun, and perhaps the Frenchman is already experiencing what it means to be team principal of Ferrari. In one word: pressure. From everyone: media, fans, but also external observers who competed and won in Formula 1. Nico Rosbergfor example, is rather skeptical of the former Alfa Romeo’s ability to make the Scuderia make the leap in quality, which in 2022 indeed produced a great car, but was not able to develop it at the level of Red Bull, and above all committed a barrage of blue-pencil errors, which ended up making the fans and the property indisposed and in all probability were the basis for the resignation of Mattia Binotto.

“Ferrari are off to a really strong start after being the first team to stop development last year and focus on this year. So he had plenty of time and did a great job. The car was the fastest on the grid, Leclerc showed exceptional driving quality at the time. But then, over the course of the season they got it all wrong“, these are Rosberg’s criticisms of his compatriots Sports1. “Ferrari did not develop the car as well as Red Bull and committed one incredible amount of operational errors. Once it was the strategy, another the pit stop, then there were also driving mistakes: in short, it’s incredible that there can be so many mistakes in a year. So Ferrari fell behind and at the end of the season the speed of the car was no longer up to what Red Bull achieved during construction. For this reason I am not very confident for next year, for 2023 I prefer to focus on Mercedes as a challenger to Red Bull“. Not to mention that until October 2023 the home of the star will have 27% of aerodynamic resources – over 400 hours – more than the reigning champions due to the penalties relating to exceeding the budget cap. They are not motes, especially for a team that knows how to take advantage of every advantage.