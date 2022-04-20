The crisis of the Mercedes in this start of the 2022 season, it is not only and exclusively taking place with the results on the track, definitely not up to par with those achieved in recent seasons, but also with the gradual loss of best staff available. After a ‘flight’ of engineers, mostly from Red Bull, the German manufacturer recently lost another important piece of its puzzle, which had contributed to a succession of world championship victories for the Three-pointed star from 2014 to today. This time, however, the destination responds to the name of Ferrari.

Moreover, it is a young Italian talent like Gianluca Romanispecialist in the field ofaerodynamics who completed his passage from Brackley to Maranello this week, on the eve of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Graduating from the University of Milan, he subsequently completed a master’s degree in aerospace engineering at the Polytechnic University of Valencia, eventually moving to Mercedes, with whom he stayed for three consecutive seasons. Romani himself announced the start of his new adventure with the Cavallino on their social media profiles, testifying to Ferrari’s iron will to secure the best minds in circulation in the paddock in order to better develop the car this year and the next world championships, also and above all after the drastic regulatory changes implemented in technical field.