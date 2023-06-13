Toyota penalized by the BOP

“All our efforts have been undone“. The Director Business Operations Toyota Rob Leupen he had not hidden his disappointment at the end of the Hyperpole which had seen the Ferrari 499Ps literally dominate the session by inflicting huge gaps on their opponents, starting with the Toyotas. The Balance of performance established for the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the centenary forced Toyota to have a ballast of 37 kg against 24 for Ferrari, 11 for Cadillac and 3 for Porsche with Peugeot which did not have to ballast.

This decision follows the one previously anticipated by allow the use of cabinets aimed at heating the tires for the 24 Hours of Le Mans only – in the ‘scaldoni’ jargon – after the problems that occurred at Spa in terms of difficulty bringing the tires up to temperature, a problem that cost the Ferrari 499P #50 to retire when leaving the pits in Belgium. The combination of these factors put Ferrari and Toyota on an equal footing at Le Mans, with the former displaying more speed in terms of pace and better tire management.

The words of the Toyota president

The Japanese company calculated that the extra 13 kg cost 1.2″ on the flying lap. “While I was watching qualifying I thought: ‘I lost because of politics'” the words of the president of Toyota Akio Toyoda reported by journalist Joe Saward in his blog. “We will do our best to fight against policies that seem unjust, but I don’t want to fight a closed political battle that no one can see“Toyoda added.

Saward acknowledges that evidently Toyota expected a different treatment from the organizers after keeping the 24 Hours of Le Mans ‘alive’ in the last few participations in which it practically raced alone in the premier class. This obviously meant collecting victories, but it also gave credibility to the event thanks to its presence in the top class. Now the manufacturers abound in the Hypercar, but it is impossible to please everyone: “Obviously a victory for Ferrari would have done more publicity and helping a struggling French brand would never hurt the ACO – writes Saward regarding the decisions on the BOP – Toyota will not abandon Le Mans because by not racing in F1 the WEC and this 24 hours remain the best possible spot in terms of global marketing for a car manufacturer, but on Sunday it was clear that the Toyota people were not happy”.