Heartfelt regret

The pole position in Austria did not come, but the fact that the Ferrari mechanics, inside the garage, were angry about the 48 thousandths that separated Charles Leclerc from Max Verstappen in this first qualifying of the weekend it’s a good sign for the whole red world. In Sunday’s race, the Monegasque – who celebrated Ferrari’s last victory in F1 on this track 12 months ago – will start from the front row. Immediately behind, in third position, will be the sister car of Carlos Sainz. The two SF-23s are therefore ready to put the reigning champion’s RB19 under pressure.

Big work

To contribute to the step forward made in these qualifications were probably also the updates brought to the Red Bull Ring by the Maranello team. Leclerc, as soon as he got out of the car, immediately remarked on the work done in the factory and the team principal did the same Frederic Vasseur. Spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports F1, the French manager appeared satisfied with the clear step forward made by his single-seaters. “We did good qualifying and we’re not far from pole – commented the team principal – having two cars in the top three is one nice reward for the team. In the factory they pushed like crazy to have everything ready for this weekend“.

Effective updates

“I am very satisfied for us but even more for them – added Vasseur again – it is only a step, but it is very valuable. We would have preferred not to be ‘angry’ in the pits – he added, joking on the disappointed reaction of the men in red – but second place is still a good result”. Tomorrow will be the day dedicated to the Sprint, with Shootout and race, while Sunday will start again from the grid defined today: “Last weekend we had a bad qualifying and a good race – recalled the former Sauber boss, highlighting the Canadian ups and downs – now we have to have a good race after a good qualifying. We haven’t completed the job yet“.

Nightmare track limits

The many times canceled due to the failure to respect the track limits they brought Ferrari, as well as many other teams, to squeeze out more sets of tires than expected. However, according to Vasseur, this will not be a problem during the rest of the weekend: “Seven riders behind Carlos are in the same situation as him in terms of tyres. Only Max and Norris still have some left, but when there are problems with track limits you always have to attack, because if they cancel some laps you end up outside the top-10, so I think it was the right decision. This weekend is more complicated because you only have an hour to practice on Friday morning and you have to test everything: the DRS, the fuel load, the tyres. It becomes difficult to do everything in one hour – he concluded. But it’s the same for everyone.”.