The SF90 XX Stradalea special version based on the SF90 Roadtogether with SF90XX Spider equipped with a retractable hard top. The two cars V8 PHEV will be produced in a limited edition to 799 and 599 specimens respectively. They represent the most extreme and innovative version of Ferrari’s “special versions”.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Based on the experience of program XX, Ferrari has decided to create a road-legal car that represents the culmination of both programmes. The SF90 XX Stradale is derived from SF90 Stradale supercarthe first plug-in hybrid in the Cavllino’s history, and maximizes driving thrills on the track and at the limit.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Performance is enhanced thanks to its 1,030hp (30 more than the SF90 Stradale), logically specific software it’s at aerodynamic solutions innovative, such asfixed rear wing making his comeback in a road-going Ferrari after the F50.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale engine, plug-in hybrid drive

The engine V8 turbo of the SF90 XX Stradale, positioned centrally at the rear, offers a power of 797 hp, taking the performance limit of this architecture even higher. The basic engine is the one used in the SF90 Stradale, named F154FB, which has been further improved to increase its efficiency. Changes have been made such as the polishing of the intake and exhaust ducts, the adoption of new pistons and specific machining on the combustion chamber to increase the compression ratio.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale

Also, the removal of the secondary air system made it possible to reduce the weight of the engine by 3.5 kg compared to the previous version. The change to dual clutch and eight reports, introduced on the SF90 Stradale, has been confirmed for the SF90 XX Stradale and the SF90 XX Spider. However, the shifting logics have been significantly modified.

The Ferrari supercar is aplug-in hybrid and therefore in support of the heat engine there are three electric motors, one between the internal combustion engine and the gearbox and two on the front axle. The front motors provide a maximum of 233 HP thanks to technology “extra boost”.

SF90 XX Stradale plug-in hybrid drive

A lithium ion battery high performance fuels the electric motors, offering a range of 25km in all-electric mode, at a maximum speed of 135 km/h. The car has four power management modes: “eDrive”, “Hybrid”, “Performance” And “Qualifying”each with specific purposes to optimize efficiency and performance.

Ferrari SF90XX Spider

The SF90XX Spiderwhich combines the adrenaline of the track with the pleasure of driving a open roofallowing you to enjoy the characteristic sound of Ferrari’s V8 engine.

Ferrari SF90XX Spider

The SF90 XX Spider benefits from the refined aerodynamic solutions of the SF90 XX Stradale, together with the specific study of air flows in the open cockpit, ensuring excellent comfort. The aluminum retractable hard top (RHT) opens or closes in just a few seconds 14 secondsup to a speed of 45 km/h.

Ferrari SF90 XX plug-in hybrid performance

The SF90 XX Stradale is more performing than the “standard” plug-in hybrid SF90. Just think it snaps from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds And from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.5 seconds, improving by 2 tenths compared to the SF90 Stradale. Top speed has been reduced slightly from 340 to 320 km/h due to the changes made to the aerodynamics, while despite the addition of new components to the bodywork, the total weight has been reduced from 1,570 to 1,560 kg.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale roof and rear wing

For the XX Spider version, obviously, the values ​​are slightly higher: the weight increases to 1,660 kg due to the presence of the electrically retractable roof and a tenth of a second is lost in 0-200 km/h compared to the fixed roof version.

Ferrari program XX

The program XX of Ferrari has created a small group of customers who they can drive cars that are not approved for use on the road. This project has been a great success, and the latest model developed is the FXX-K EVO.

Ferrari SF90 XX Rear Spider

The XX program cars, like all Ferraris, also benefit from the G extended warrantyenuine Maintenancewhich offers full routine maintenance coverage for the former 7 years of life of all Ferrari cars. The program includes scheduled checks, the use of original spare parts and thorough inspections carried out by qualified personnel at the Ferrari Training Center in Maranello.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale TECHNICAL SHEET

Heat engine

V8 type – 90° – Biturbo

Total displacement 3990 cm3

Bore and stroke 88mm x 82mm

Maximum power 586 kW (797 hp) at 7900 rpm.

Maximum torque 804 Nm at 6250 rpm.

Maximum speed 8000 rpm.

Compression ratio 9.54:1

Specific power 200 hp/l

Hybrid system

Maximum power of electric motors 171 kW (233 hp)

Battery capacity 7.9 kWh

Maximum electric range 25 km

Dimensions and weight

Length 4850mm

Width 2014mm

Height 1225mm

Wheelbase 2650 mm

Front track 1683 mm

Rear track 1674 mm

Dry weight 1560 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.51 kg/hp

Weight distribution 44% front / 56% posts.

Tank capacity 68 litres

Tires and rims

Front 255/35ZR F20

Rear 315/30 ZR F20

Brakes

Front CCM, 398 x 223 x 38mm

Rear CCM, 390 x 263 x 32mm

Transmission and gearbox

Gearbox: 8-speed dual clutch F1

Electronic controls

SSC (electronic Side Slip Control): 1.0; E4WD; SCM; FDE 2.0; EPS; ABS ‘age’

Performance

Maximum speed: 320km/h

0-100km/h: 2.3s

0-200km/h: 6.5s

Photo Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider

