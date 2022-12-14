Ferrari continues to work on developing a new hardcore variant of the SF90 Stradale. Several prototypes of the model have been spotted being tested in recent months, on the road but recently also on the track: at Fiorano in fact, the car manufacturer from Maranello has decided to put its new SF90 Stradale VS to the test, an acronym for Special Version, in the form of a lightly disguised prototype. Official details on the new sports car are still limited, but the first rumors have started to circulate.

First, we know that the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale Special Version will feature one more pronounced front splitter, with the aim of maximizing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, and by distinctive side skirts, even if the latter were not installed on the prototype tested by Ferrari on the track (but they were present on the prototypes taken on the road by the Prancing Horse in recent months) . The SF90 Stradale Special Version prototype spotted at Fiorano didn’t have any modifications at the rear, but that will change when it comes to the final production model: Ferrari should in fact equip the hardcore variant of its hybrid sports car with an elongated tail. Speaking of hybrid, improvements are also expected in terms of performance: there are rumors of an increase in the basic specifications, with maximum power expected to far exceed the current 1,000 hp. We will certainly know more when Ferrari unveils the new SF90 Stradale Special Version, presumably over the next year.