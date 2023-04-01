With the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Prancing Horse has opened the doors of its range to a new concept of hybrid supercar thanks to the electrified powertrain based on the V8 capable of delivering a total power of 1,000 HP. For several months there has been the certainty that the Maranello-based car manufacturer is ready to go further, with a new car based precisely on the very high-performance plug-in hybrid which, thanks to its specific characteristics, seems to be oriented towards use on the track. The Ferrari SF90 Special Version, or Pista (as it could be called according to some rumors) will arrive by the end of 2023, further expanding the brand’s offer with an extreme model, ready for track days.

Aerodynamics and extreme elements

The new variant of the Ferrari SF90 will be superior to the Stradale and the Spider in several respects: in addition to the overall power, in fact, the price will also change, which will obviously be higher than the 440,000 euros in the current price list of the standard version. It is also possible that the Maranello car manufacturer chooses to create a car of this kind in a limited version, with a predefined number of specimens to underline the exclusivity of this project. We know very little about the Special Version, with the only details that can be deduced regarding the new super car that come directly from the elements visible on the forklifts spotted on the road and on the track to date. First, we know that the new Ferrari SF90 Stradale Special Version will feature one more pronounced front splitter, with the aim of maximizing the aerodynamic efficiency of the car, and by distinctive side skirts, even if the latter were not installed on the prototype tested by Ferrari on the track (but they were present on the prototypes taken on the road by the Prancing Horse in recent months) .

The forklifts of the new SF90 spotted on the road

The prototype of SF90 Stradale Special Version spotted at Fiorano it didn’t show any modifications at the rear, but the video and images released by Varryx show how the definitive car could actually be equipped with a rear wing to better manage the increase in power and thus improve stability: Ferrari should in fact equip the hardcore variant of its hybrid sports car with an extended tail. Speaking of hybrid, improvements are also expected in terms of performance: there are rumors of an increase in the basic specifications, with maximum power expected to far exceed the current 1,000 hp.