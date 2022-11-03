When was the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the Maranello-based car manufacturer has reached a new apex in the supercar sector thanks to an electrified powertrain capable of reaching 1,000 hp of total power. An exceptional result that the Cavallino now wants to overcome with a new version of this plug-in hybrid model. After the sightings of last summer, we return to talk about the Ferrari SF90 Special Version, an even more extreme variant that could exceed the threshold of 1,000 hp with the battery charged to 100%. The debut of this new electrified model could take place in the course of 2023 but in the meantime the streets of Maranello have already learned about some prototypes.

On the camouflaged forklifts they can be glimpsed the shapes of the SF90, albeit with some important changes also with respect to what has been learned in recent months. The new model in fact showed an elongated tail, with a rear that seems to be more inspired by the Daytona SP3 and less by a GT focused on the track. It is therefore possible that after the tests at the Nurburgring, the Prancing Horse is not only focusing on track records but also on offering an extremely fast car in an absolute sense. Several innovative elements should also be added to the interior, with new profiled seats even sportier and a dashboard that could add a further evolution to the HMI seen on the SF90 Stradale.

The goal will still be to further reduce the weight, gaining something on the scale thanks to the use of carbon fiber. Possible that later the debut of the 499P, the new model is unveiled during one of the stages of the WEC, perhaps on the occasion of the first seasonal races. We will still have to wait a few more months to find out all about the new extreme version of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, with the next sightings of the development forklifts that could reveal more information on the new model of the Prancing Horse.

Photo credit: Varryx