After being caught testing a mysterious Lamborghini Huracan STO on the Fiorano circuit, Ferrari decided to move near its headquarters in Maranello to bring a high-performance version of the SF90 Stradale to the road. The camouflage livery worn by the plug-in hybrid supercar of the Prancing Horse, more in the front than in the rear, did not prevent the most attentive observers from glimpsing the presence of a protruding anterior lipa clear symbol of greater attention paid to the front aerodynamic component of the car.

Elsewhere, completely new side skirts appear, which will help channel air around the car, and a rear apparently longer than that of the production SF90 Stradale: it is not clear if Ferrari really intends to lengthen the rear of its plug-in hybrid supercar or if it is only an optical effect, what is certain is that the changes expected on this special version of the SF90 Stradale will not be few. And, above all, that they will extend to the electrified powertrain hidden under the bodywork: although the specifications have not yet been announced, the latest rumors reported by Carscoops speak of a improvement hybrid transmission which will lead it to deliver more than the current 1,000 hp. It is not planned, at least for now, the installation of a large rear wing, as well as an exhaust system with modified tailpipes.