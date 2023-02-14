The illusion that Ferrari will go for the world title in 2022 will not last long. Due to technical malheur, mistakes by the team and also by the drivers, Verstappen and Red Bull turned out to be too strong last year. Perhaps Frédéric Vasseur can change that in 2023. He replaces Mattia Binotto as team principal of the most prominent F1 team. He is entering his first year with this Ferrari SF23.

Vasseur is given a tough task. He must ensure that the blunders no longer occur and that the atmosphere within the team is in order again. In addition, the team boss must ensure that the drivers know their place within the team. That is difficult, because if Sainz gets some nice results at the start of the season, are you going to give him priority?

Why the name Ferrari SF23 was chosen

Ferrari returns to the old formula for the name of the 2023 F1 car. Just SF – Scuderia Ferrari – and the last two digits of the year. The names of the last five cars are structured differently, because there is always something to celebrate in those years. So not this year. And have a look; he’s red! During the presentation, the drivers can already do some laps on Fiorano.

Drivers Ferrari in 2023

As in 2020 and 2021, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are the drivers at Ferrari. Leclerc appears to be slightly faster than Sainz in previous years, but the Spanish driver occasionally shows a good outlier. Let’s see how the cards are shuffled for this year. Will the drivers compete with each other, with Mercedes or with Red Bull again?

What place did Ferrari finish in 2022?

In 2022 Ferrari starts very strong. After the Australian GP, ​​Leclerc is even 34 points apart from number two, Max Verstappen. After that it goes downhill. The gap is shrinking race by race and after the fifth race of the season Verstappen takes over the lead. The Dutchman then no longer relinquishes it. Ferrari gets involved in a battle with the second man at Red Bull, Sergio Pérez.

Before the last race of the season, Leclerc and Pérez are on exactly the same number of points. The Ferrari driver finishes just ahead of Pérez to take P2. Sainz has to settle for fifth in the championship behind George Russell. Ferrari finished second in the constructors’ standings, 205 points behind Red Bull. Ferrari’s 2023 F1 car should change that.

