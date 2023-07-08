ferrari always succeeds in delighting its truly well-heeled fans with new models. The Italians have now conjured up the SF 90 XX Stradale from the four-year-old 1000 hp SF 90, which adds 30 hp and is a road-legal racing car. Ferrari has never had anything like this before, says Sales and Marketing Director Enrico Galliera.

He no longer has to worry too much about marketing for the new model, all 799 units of the limited series have already been sold in advance, as does the 599 Spider, which will also be available. The nearly 1,300 customers were not deterred by the 770,000 euros for the coupe or the 850,000 euros that the open Spider costs. The fact that there is no trunk was no obstacle either.

“The added value of this car is that I can drive it to and from the racetrack on the road,” says Galliera. There, the first fixed Ferrari rear wing since the blessed F 50 (1995 to 1997) with 530 kilos at 250 km/h presses the car onto the track. The wing is a requirement for performance, it was in the planning from the start.









picture series



Ferrari SF 90 XX Stradale

:



The fixed wing is back



The top speed is 320 km/h, from 0 to 200 in 6.5 seconds and back to 0 in 108 meters. As in the SF 90, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 is combined with three electric motors, two of them sit in front and turn the car into an all-wheel drive vehicle. The electrical engineering contributes 233 hp to the total output, the V8 a pleasing 797. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission takes care of the transmission of the power. It is necessary to distribute a torque of up to 803 Newton meters.

From a formal point of view, the SF 90 XX is a plug-in hybrid, its battery has a capacity of 7.9 kWh and enables an electric range of around 25 kilometers. On battery, however, it drives at a maximum of 135 km/h. The first vehicles will be delivered in mid-2024, the Spider will follow at the end of 2024. A year later, the first purely electric Ferrari will be presented.