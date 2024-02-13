There Scuderia Ferrari presented the new one SF-24, single-seater for the Formula 1 World Championship 2024 driven by Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. At the presentation of Maranello the president was also present John ElkannThe CEO Benedetto Vignathe vice president Piero Ferrari and the team, including the Team Principal Fred Vasseur and the pilots. The season promises to be very challenging with 24 raceswith the first Grand Prix scheduled in Bahrain on March 2.

Ferrari F1 2024, the new SF-24

The SF-24 is the third car of the new ad generation ground effect from Formula 1 introduced two years ago, presenting a discontinuity compared to previous single-seaters, also evident in the shapes.

Ferrari F1 2024 SF-24 front 3/4

The design team worked to create a car easy to drive and sincere in their reactions, building on the positive feedback from drivers from past races and allowing them to make the most of the power unit's potential.

Aesthetically, the car and livery are very different, with the reintroduction of the white next to yellowrecalling the bond with Modena and the sporting activities of the Maranello company.

The rims of the SF-24 are red with white and yellow stripes

The SF-24 shares the matte Racing Red with the 499P engaged in WEC World Endurance Championship. The circles are red with white and yellow stripeswhile the race numbers, on the 16th and 55thare in italics and use the official font Ferrari Sans.

Ferrari SF-24, technical characteristics

The SF-24 technically features extreme suspension geometry, with pattern push rod at the front and diagram pull rod at the rear, a solution shared only with the Haas VF-24. Particular attention was paid to electrical part of the power unit 066/10with the contribution of David Georgerecently in Red Bull.

Rear wing and exhaust

Enrico CardileTechnical Director Chassis, declared the goal of creating a completely new platform, supporting the pilot requests of a car that is easier to drive and take to the limit. Enrico Gualtieri, Technical Director Power Unit, highlighted the preparation for the season with the most races in F1 historyoptimizing processes and power unit management, including working with partners to improve reliability.

Ferrari SF-24 with drivers Leclerc and Sainz and the Principal Vasseur team

Ferrari SF-24 F1 technical data sheet

Car

Chassis: Carbon Fiber Honeycomb Composite Material with Halo Protection for the Cockpit.

Carbon Fiber Honeycomb Composite Material with Halo Protection for the Cockpit. Exchange: Ferrari 8-speed plus rear.

Ferrari 8-speed plus rear. Rear differential: Hydraulic control.

Hydraulic control. Brakes: Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc (front and rear) with electronic control system on the rear brakes.

Brembo self-ventilating carbon disc (front and rear) with electronic control system on the rear brakes. Suspensions: Front strut (push-rod scheme), rear tie rod (pull-rod).

Front strut (push-rod scheme), rear tie rod (pull-rod). Total weight: With water, oil and pilot 798 kg.

With water, oil and pilot 798 kg. Wheels: 18″ front and rear.

18″ front and rear. Bodywork and seat: Carbon fiber.

Power Unit 066/12

Displacement: 1,600 cc.

1,600 cc. Maximum rpm: 15,000.

15,000. Supercharging: Single turbo.

Single turbo. Fuel flow: Maximum 100 kg/hr.

Maximum 100 kg/hr. Configuration: V6 90°.

V6 90°. Bore: 80 mm.

80 mm. Race: 53 mm.

53 mm. Valves: 4 per cylinder.

4 per cylinder. Direct injection: Maximum 500 bar.

ERS system

Configuration: Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators.

Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators. Battery pack: Lithium ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg.

Lithium ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg. Battery energy: 4 MJ.

4 MJ. MGU-K Power: 120 kW.

120 kW. MGU-K maximum rpm: 50,000.

50,000. MGU-H maximum rpm: 125,000.

All photos of the new Ferrari SF-24

New Ferrari F1 2024 SF-24 Ferrari F1 SF-24 front 3/4 Ferrari F1 SF-24 rear 3/4 Ferrari F1 F-24 side Rear wing and exhaust The drivers Leclerc and Sainz and the Principal Vasseur team The drivers Leclerc and Sainz Leclerc and Sainz and the Principal Vasseur team Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc Photos of the new Ferrari F1 2024 SF-24

