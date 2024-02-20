Vasseur will be satisfied if…

Tomorrow F1 teams and drivers will finally all be involved in the first day of test in Bahrain where it will be possible to start making comparisons with time trial in hand in a scenario destined to evolve until the first qualifying of the year scheduled for next Friday at 7:00 pm Italian time.

There Ferrari presents itself at the starting line of the 2024 season with a car that has changed its philosophy compared to the F1-75 and the SF-23. The SF-24 has a new chassis and a completely revised rear end thanks also to a new gearbox. Interviewed by Sky Sportsteam principal Frederic Vasseur explained that the SF-24 is the result of a project that began very 'early' with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz involved in the genesis of the new car from the beginning.

“We have undertaken a long project, started ten months early and the pilots totally committed to this project – Vasseur's words – they followed the development largely on the basis of simulator sessions. I don't know if it will be enough in terms of lap time, we'll see from the qualifying standings. And so from Friday in Bahrain we will already have a clearer idea, but the most important thing was to put everything in the right place. Step by step to improve, without drawing conclusions or having too many expectations. We must try to do a better job day after day in the various phases of our work. And I have the feeling that we are progressing. I don't know if we're doing it fast enough because in my position you always want to get something more and you always want to do it faster. But at least we are moving in the right direction.”

Ferrari achieved a victory in Singapore in 2023 with Carlos Sainz and finished just a whisker behind Mercedes in the fight for second place in the Constructors' standings. Vasseur does not set precise objectives, for him it is important to see progress at an operational level from all points of view: “At the end of the season I will be happy if we have done a better job than in 2023“.