The aim is to define the future as soon as possible

Carlos Sainz is preparing to begin his last season as a Ferrari driver with suitcases in hand. The Spaniard seemed destined to renew his contract with the Maranello team like Charles Leclerc, but the Hamilton operation changed the cards on the table. The former McLaren will have to find a place starting from 2025 and the goal is to start 2024 in the best way possible to put himself on display.

“Without a doubt, my number one priority is to start the year off well. It's something that perhaps in the last two or three years I haven't been able to do and that's why I put so much emphasis on understanding the car in testing. I understood everything I wanted to understand and I felt everything I wanted to feel”the words of Carlos Sainz reported by today's edition of the Spanish newspaper AS.

According to Sainz, Red Bull is not yet within Ferrari's reach, even if the unknown reliability factor for the extreme RB20 should not be underestimated which, for example, had problems with overheating of the braking system, an aspect which on several occasions in 2023 it gave more than a headache. “The SF-24 gave us a much better feeling than the SF-23 – added Sainz – self that's enough to beat Red Bull? No, I honestly don't think so, but we'll have to wait for the first race to find out. I think Red Bull will be one step ahead and their times on the C3 tire prove it.”

Sainz's hope is to define his future as soon as possible: “First of all I would like to define my future to be clear about where I will go and what awaits me. After that, I'm sure the focus will change a little, because I know that this season I just have to focus on the present. They won't count on me much for the development of the car and this allows me to focus exclusively on getting the best out of the SF-24 and myself.”