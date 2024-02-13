The new car from the Maranello Scuderia was presented

At 12:00, Ferrari revealed through a video the SF-24 which will participate in the 2024 F1 world championship. Compared to the SF-23, the bellies recall the design of Red Bull, a concept that has now set a precedent on the starting grid.

The technical director of the chassis Enrico Cardile thus presented the new addition to the Scuderia di Maranello: “With the SF-24 we wanted to create a completely new platform. In fact, it can be said that every area of ​​the car has been redesigned. We transformed the drivers' indications into engineering quantities and satisfied their need to have a car that was easier to drive and therefore to exploit and push to the limit. We set ourselves no design constraints other than that of obtaining a robust and sincere single-seater, which also does on the track what we see in the wind tunnel, taking as a point of reference the development direction that we adopted last year and which at the end of the season it had made us take a leap forward in terms of competitiveness.”

Today the SF-24 will be on track in Fiorano for the shooting – 15 km – while tomorrow the mileage will rise to 200 thanks to the new rules on filming days. Leclerc and Sainz will alternate at the wheel of the new car which will then return to the track next week during the three days of winter testing in Bahrain starting from Wednesday 21 February.