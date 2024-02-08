Where to follow the presentation in live streaming

On Tuesday 13 February, Ferrari will present the SF-24, the car that will participate in the 2024 F1 world championship. The Maranello Scuderia has made an appointment for all the fans and enthusiasts at the 12:00 pm.

The presentation will be broadcast on the official Ferrari website, on the channel Youtube of the Prancing Horse and on all social platforms. In the afternoon, then, there will be press conferences featuring the chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, the power unit technical director Enrico Gualtieri, the drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc and the team principal Frederic Vasseur.

There Ferrari it will be the seventh team to present the 2024 car after Haas, Williams, Sauber, Alpine, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin. February 14th will be the turn of Mercedes and McLaren – we already know the livery of the latter – while Red Bull will close the circle on Thursday 15th February. From Wednesday 21st to Friday 23rd, teams and drivers will then be on track in Bahrain for winter testing.